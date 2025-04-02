Match & Wood Sleeps Easy After Retaining Snooze Media Business

Independent media agency Match & Wood has successfully retained the Snooze media business following a competitive pitch process, securing a renewed multi-year contract with the leading Australian retailer.

The $20 million account, which covers media strategy, planning, and buying across traditional and digital media first moved to Match & Wood in 2022 after 14 years with Starcom. The decision to reappoint Match & Wood follows two years of year-on-year sales growth, with Snooze citing the agency’s strategic expertise, seamless collaboration, and strong cultural alignment as key factors in the renewed partnership.

“At Snooze, we conduct periodic reviews to ensure we are delivering the most effective, competitive, and cost-efficient media strategy for our franchise network. Over the past two years, Match & Wood has partnered with us to drive consistent year-on-year sales growth, and our working relationship has never been stronger. Their strategic expertise, efficiencies, and communication have been outstanding, and we are absolutely thrilled to continue this partnership and look forward to building on our shared success,” said Doni Davies, general manager of Marketing & Ecommerce at Snooze.

“This year we launched our new brand platform, ‘every day, every night amazing’, which has been a major milestone for Snooze in differentiating ourselves in the market. Match & Wood played a critical role in crafting the media strategy around this work and ensuring its success across multiple channels. We couldn’t have brought this platform to life in such an effective way without them, and we’re absolutely thrilled with the results,” said Penny Watson, head of brand at Snooze.

“We are incredibly proud of the work we’ve achieved with Snooze over the past two years, and the meaningful impact our team has had on their business growth. The Snooze team are outstanding operators who are driving strong momentum for the brand, and together we have created a powerful partnership. We are thrilled to be reappointed and excited for what’s to come,” said Christopher O’Keefe, COO at Match & Wood.