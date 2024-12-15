Under Armour Strikes Partnership With Football Star Douglas Costa

Global athletic performance brand and Sport House, Under Armour is proud to announce its newest global Under Armour athlete, Douglas Costa, a renowned Brazilian footballer celebrated for his explosive speed, agility and creativity. Costa has signed a two-year endorsement deal with Under Armour, aligning with his marquee contract with Sydney FC in the A-League.

Costa’s stellar career includes 31 international caps for Brazil, with appearances at the FIFA World Cup and Copa América. He has secured 24 club trophies, including the FIFA Club World Cup with Bayern Munich in 2021, and has played for top-tier teams such as Shakhtar Donetsk, Bayern Munich, Juventus, Grêmio, and LA Galaxy.

As part of Costa’s ambassadorship, the international star will play a key role in Under Armour’s football and sportstyle initiatives, blending his exceptional athleticism with his trendsetting reputation in the global football community. He will also take part in the upcoming UA Shadow Elite 3.0 campaign, spotlighting Under Armour’s cutting-edge football boots engineered for maximum support, responsiveness and comfort for explosive and agile players.

“Douglas is a world-class athlete and a true representation of what Under Armour stands for — resilience, determination and an unwavering pursuit of excellence. His dynamic presence on the pitch, and his personal style off it, make him an exceptional addition to our global athlete roster. With this partnership with Douglas, we hope to inspire the next generation of athletes and football enthusiasts alike. His influence has the potential to elevate the beautiful game in Australia, motivating kids and athletes across all ages to dream big, work hard, and embrace the transformative power of sport,” Under Armour’s managing director for Australia and New Zealand, Fernando Reani.

“I’m excited to join the Under Armour family, a performance sports brand I’ve long admired. Their products, both on and off the pitch, align with my sense of style and performance needs. I’m deeply passionate about giving back to fans and supporting emerging players, and Under Armour provides the perfect platform to make this impact,” said Costa.

Costa has already embraced Under Armour’s innovative apparel and accessories, including the UA Apparition footwear, which has become a staple in his off-field wardrobe. His role with Under Armour will be pivotal to further connect UA with football athletes and fans, elevating the brand’s sportstyle offerings, drawing inspiration from European football culture and adapting emerging trends for the Australian and U.S. markets.

To celebrate the partnership, Under Armour has unveiled an Origin Story video, encapsulating Costa’s illustrious career and status as a world-class athlete. Featuring Under Armour’s football and sportstyle apparel and footwear, this original content provides an intimate glimpse into Costa’s professional journey.