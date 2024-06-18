NBL & Hungry Jacks Sign Whopper 5 Year Partnership Extension

The partnership between the NBL and Hungry Jack’s will continue for an additional five seasons with the Home of the Whopper continuing as the competition’s Naming Rights Partner. Hungry Jack’s has been an integral part of the NBL’s rapid growth, helping it become a world-class sports entertainment product and the second-best basketball competition outside of the NBA.

In a major win for fans, the hugely popular and successful Hungry Jack’s free cheeseburgers promotion will return, with all fans in the venue and everyone in the respective state receiving a Hungry Jack’s free cheeseburger if the away team misses two consecutive free throws. The new deal will see Hungry Jack’s remain partner of the NBL until at least the end of the 2028/29 season.

“Hungry Jack’s is a much loved and truly iconic Australian brand and it has stood with us through thick and thin. We simply wouldn’t be where we are today without the unwavering support and commitment of Jack Cowin and the Hungry Jack’s team, and we thank them for their loyalty,” NBL CEO, David Stevenson, said.

“While our partnership is longstanding, we feel this is just the beginning and we have much still to achieve together. We look forward to Hungry Jack’s helping the NBL continue to be the fastest growing sports organisation in Australia,” NBL chief commercial officer, Adam Richardson, said.

The Hungry Jack’s NBL is coming off a bumper 2023/24 season, with broadcast ratings across the entire season increasing by 26%, including a more than 27% jump during the Finals. More than a million fans walked through the gates for the first time since 1996 despite far fewer games being played, with 1,097,455 (in 154 games), which was third all-time behind 1994 (1,127,033 in 198 games) and 1995 (1,097,678 in 201 games).

“Hungry Jack’s looks forward to continuing our successful and enjoyable partnership with the NBL,” Hungry Jack’s chief marketing officer, Scott Baird, said. “The partnership with the NBL integrates our two organisations and plays an integral part in growing the sport of basketball in Australia as we grow our network of restaurants in every state and territory. The Hungry Jack’s NBL is thriving, and we are proud of our association with this great sport”.

The 2024/25 Hungry Jack’s NBL Season begins in Perth with the inaugural HoopsFest from September 19-22. The season opener will be a Championship Series re-match between Melbourne United and the Tasmania JackJumpers at 8:30pm AEST at RAC Arena on Thursday, September 19. Click here for more information.