Cronulla Sharks’ Head Into 2025 With A Steel Defence After Reozone Deal

The Cronulla Sharks’ defence will be reinforced by steel in 2025 with the signing of a new partnership with Australian supplier Reozone.

As part of the new deal, the brand’s logo will reside on the lower back of the NRL jersey as the club’s latest partner.

Renowned as the cream of the crop in the concrete-reinforcing steel sector with over 30 years of experience, Reozone provides comprehensive, quality-assured service throughout the residential, commercial, mining and industrial building industries.

“We’re excited and proud to welcome Reozone to the club as an outstanding addition to our complement of partners,” Sharks CEO Dino Mezzatesta said.

“Reozone have been previous partners of the club and have always remained supporters and close allies of ours. Together, we are committed to serving the community and elevating our performance.

“With Reozone having our back, the Sharks are reinforcing a journey for success”.

“The Cronulla Sharks embody resilience and determination, values we hold close at Reozone. This partnership is more than just branding; it’s about creating meaningful connections and inspiring our team and community through shared goals and achievements,” said John Incollingo, managing director of Reozone.

“The Sharks’ dedication to their fans and performance mirrors our dedication to our clients and industry leadership. Reozone and the Sharks both understand that success comes from preparation, strategy, and a strong sense of unity”.