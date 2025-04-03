NRMA Study Reveals A Quarter Of Australian’s Plan To Take Extra Leave This April

A quarter of Australians are planning on taking the extra three days of leave between Easter Monday and ANZAC Day to have a much-needed super break in April, according to new research conducted by the NRMA.

An NRMA survey of 1,067 members across NSW found that with Easter falling later in the calendar year, 26 per cent of people surveyed intend to take the three days off mid-week to maximise their holidays, which also coincides with the Autumn school break.

In a much-needed boost to domestic tourism following the impact of Cyclone Alfred on south-east Queensland and northern NSW, almost two-thirds (64%) of those taking the super break intend on going away. This includes:

54 per cent staying in their home state

27 per cent traveling interstate; and

18 per cent looking to travel overseas

Crucially, of those traveling domestically 77 per cent will be driving, reinforcing the popularity of a road trip holiday among Australians.

The NRMA research also found the Reserve Bank of Australia’s decision to cut interest rates in February was an influencing factor among 13 per cent people surveyed to take a holiday this April.

NRMA Parks & Resorts is one of Australia’s largest holiday destination providers with over 60 locations. The organisation has seen a late rush of bookings for its parks and resorts in south-east Queensland and northern NSW as families waited to assess the impact of cyclone Alfred.

NRMA Parks & Resorts CEO Paul Davies said the organisation had limited availability left across its locations as Australian families planned to maximise the culmination of two public holidays and the school break in April.

“We know many Australians are planning on taking an extended break and the NRMA is strongly encouraging families to consider a trip to the North Coast of NSW and south-east Queensland as those communities look to bounce back after Cyclone Alfred,” Davies said.

“A late Easter means we have a unique opportunity to make the most of the public holidays and school break and we know local businesses and tourist spots in the region are very willing to welcome guests back after the cyclone.

“Australia’s domestic tourism sector is hoping to get a much-needed boost over April and we are hoping for good weather as families also look to travel to the south coast of NSW – we are also seeing a lot of interest for a Tasmania holiday.

“There is still some availability, though limited, at several of our holiday parks and resorts, including Darlington, Treasure Island, and Ocean Beach. Each location offers plenty of activities for people of all ages and is perfect for families looking to take a much-needed break after the busy start to 2025 that many Australians have experienced.

