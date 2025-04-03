Albanese & Dutton Set To Unveil Western Sydney Plans In The Daily Telegraph

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Federal Opposition Leader Peter Dutton will headline The Daily Telegraph’s 2025 Future Western Sydney event at Blacktown Workers Club today.

Both leaders will deliver keynote addresses, sharing their vision for the region’s future and addressing its challenges.

The event will also feature Q&A sessions, moderated by The Daily Telegraph editor Ben English, where each party leader will discuss key issues facing Western Sydney including the new international airport, immigration, crime rates and housing.

“For over a decade, The Daily Telegraph has been a proud advocate for Western Sydney, launching the ‘Fair Go For The West’ campaign in 2014,” said Ben English.

“Future Western Sydney celebrates the triumphs of this dynamic, multicultural area at a time when huge infrastructure projects, including the city’s second international airport, are surging ahead. But more work is needed to ensure essential services are meeting the demand of a rapidly growing population.

“The Daily Telegraph is committed to this powerhouse of a region which is now Australia’s third largest economy and to ensuring we are building a better tomorrow for the community.”

The Future Western Sydney event is supported by Western Sydney University, Western Sydney International Airport, Walker Group, Powerhouse Museum, Transurban, and Clubs NSW.