The TCA Bolsters Collaboration In Building Sovereign Capability To Keep Australians Safe

The Tech Council of Australia (TCA) is collaborating with industry and government leaders to advocate for the national approach across the cyber ecosystem and is reinforcing its position on building sovereign cyber security capability.

TCA was one of the key drivers of an inaugural event that brought together government, peak bodies, major corporations, start-ups and Australia’s research sector to collaborate on the evolving cyber threat landscape. This collaborative effort is due to accelerate the development of sovereign cyber security solutions, build scale, and ensure Australia remains resilient against cybercrime.

At the Australian Cyber Exchange 2025 (ACE 25) held in Sydney, TCA CEO Damian Kassabgi reinforced the importance of bringing industry, academic and government leaders together to build sovereign cyber security capability to keep Australians safe. ACE25 is an industry commitment from the Executive Cyber Council.

“This collaboration is a critical step to ensure industry and government are taking a coordinated approach to building Australia’s cyber security and resilience. It also highlighted the key role of emerging innovators and start-ups in addressing the challenges faced by large corporations, as they bring agility and fresh perspectives to the table,” said Kassabgi.

“By building connections and sharing intelligence and perspectives, Australian innovators and the research ecosystem can develop tailored solutions that enhance the resilience and growth of big corporations, while also driving their own success,” said Kassabgi.

“In this rapidly evolving landscape, collaboration is crucial. Government, industry, and emerging innovators must work as one to stay ahead of cyber threats,” said CommBank’s chief security officer, Nicola Nicol.

“As cyber threats grow more sophisticated CBA remains committed to investing in innovation and fostering the collaboration needed to keep building sovereign cyber security capabilities and safeguard Australia’s digital economy with a more self-reliant cyber ecosystem,” Nicol stated.

A key highlight of the initiative is the opportunity for 26 Australian start-ups to pitch their cutting-edge cyber security solutions, helping to elevate homegrown innovation and strengthen Australia’s digital defences.

Jack Reis, Baidam Solutions, Group CEO, knows what this looks like for them. “At Baidam, we see our role in building sovereign capability as twofold — delivering world-class cybersecurity solutions tailored to Australia’s unique threat landscape, and empowering vulnerable communities and First Nations communities to lead in this critical sector. ACE25 represents a pivotal opportunity to demonstrate that Indigenous-owned businesses can not only protect Australia’s digital borders but also shape its cyber future.”

Pieter Danhieux, Secure Code Warrior, CEO and founder, sees this as a game-changer for Australia’s start-up community. “Cybersecurity is a fundamental pillar of our national security, and Australian enterprises, not to mention the government, have a key role to play in safeguarding consumer data from threat actors and Nation-State attacks.

“The inaugural Australian Cyber Exchange is an incredible initiative, and together with the Tech Council of Australia, The Group of Eight (Go8) and Commonwealth Bank, we are very proud to be part of this event showcasing the wealth of cyber talent and innovation present in the Australian landscape today. It is our hope that the industry continues to thrive and is supported to grow well into the future.”

ACE 25 is strongly supported by Telstra’s Global chief information security officer, Narelle Devine, who reinforced the role of cross-industry alliances: “Cyber security is a shared responsibility that requires a united front. ACE25 provides a unique platform for government, industry, and innovators to come together, share insights, and develop robust solutions to help protect our digital landscape. This forum underscores the power of collaboration in driving forward our national cyber security capabilities.”