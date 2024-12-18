Intrepid Travel Takes Off With Melbourne Stars Sponsorship

Intrepid Travel has announced its first sports sponsorship, partnering with the Melbourne Stars in this summer’s Big Bash League (BBL).

The BBL is Australia’s premier Twenty20 cricket competition, delivering fast-paced action and big hits to fans across the country and around the world. Intrepid’s logo will feature prominently on the backs of the Melbourne Stars’ players’ BBL jerseys and training uniforms.

Intrepid will also serve as the Presenting Partner of the Melbourne Stars’ First Nations Round, scheduled to take place against the Sydney Sixers on Thursday, 9 January 2025, at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

“Sport and travel share a unique ability to unite people through unforgettable experiences. The BBL reaches millions of viewers worldwide, and as an iconic Melbourne brand, we’re proud to support a fellow homegrown institution and a world-class sport that unites people just as our travel experiences do,” said Brett Mitchell, Intrepid’s ANZ managing director.

Mitchell added that this partnership is an exciting step forward for Intrepid as it strengthens its ties with local communities and fosters shared experiences. “This collaboration highlights two great Melbourne brands coming together to celebrate community, connection, and everything that makes our city shine”.

Fresh off a record-breaking year, Intrepid is gearing up for even greater growth in 2025, with plans to expand its small-group domestic adventures and inspire more Australians to explore their own backyard.

“It’s wonderful to have such recognisable Australian brands choosing to work with us during the BBL. The competition has become a staple every night in the lounge rooms of millions of Australians and if Sunday night is any indication, we are set for a huge tournament with more than a million people tuning into the Stars match against the Scorchers,” said Melbourne Stars general manager Blair Crouch.

“A huge thanks to Brett, Louise Laing (Intrepid Travel General Marketing Manager ANZ) and the team at Intrepid and we’re looking forward to promoting their brand to millions of Australians this summer”.