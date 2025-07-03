Volkswagen Australia Rolls Out Playful ‘Batteries Included’ Campaign, Via DDB Group Sydney

Volkswagen Australia has launched ‘Batteries Included’, created in partnership with DDB Group Sydney, that taps into the joy of childhood and the emotional thrill of driving—reimagined for the electric era.

In a market increasingly crowded with new and unfamiliar EV brands, Volkswagen is leaning into its legacy of trust, emotion, and driving pleasure. The campaign introduces three all-new electric vehicles – the ID. 4 Pro, ID. 5 GTX, and the iconic ID. Buzz, with a nostalgic twist that speaks to the heart as much as the road.

‘Batteries Included’ is more than a nod to childhood memories—it’s a celebration of the inner child in all of us. Through a playful and emotionally resonant lens, the campaign reminds Australians why they fell in love with driving in the first place.

“In a super competitive EV landscape, we knew we had to do something different,” said Jenny Mak, creative partner, DDB Group Sydney. “The idea of awakening your inner child cuts through the noise and connects on a deeply human level.”

The film features some nostalgic childhood locations, such as putt putt golf, fireworks, the local pizza joint, pony rides, and a water park, alongside the Volkswagen EV range and features the closing line “When was the last time you let your inner child drive?” all backed by the song When I grow up by iconic Australian artist, Patsy Biscoe.

The campaign officially launches with a hero film debuting this week followed by a broader rollout across digital, social, and out-of-home channels from July 6.

This marks a significant milestone in Volkswagen’s journey, as it launches its electric platform in Australia with three exciting new models. From the versatile ID. 4 Pro and sporty ID. 5 GTX to the iconic ID. Buzz 7-seater, this is the next chapter in the brand’s evolution under its local brand promise: “Let’s go for a drive.”

“This is Volkswagen brand chapter two,” said Bianca Botma, head of marketing and brand, Volkswagen Passenger Vehicles. “It’s about emotion, innovation, and reigniting the joy of driving—now powered by electricity.”

“It’s all too easy to fall into the trap of advertising a range of cars by showing them conquering dirt roads or weaving through cityscapes. We couldn’t be more thankful to our clients for embracing stillness to let people have the space to connect with the brand,” said Tom Lawrence, DDB Sydney creative director.

“It feels unique for an EVistory. We hope it’ll stand out amongst the loudness of the ad break by giving audiences the chance to take a breath,” said Sam Raftl, DDB Sydney creative director.

