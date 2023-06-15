Spirit Super Launches “Don’t Be Super Stupid” In A New Campaign From Common Ventures

Calling all procrastinators (right now, that’s you). Spirit Super has launched its new campaign promoting financial literacy called “Don’t be super stupid”, created by Common Ventures.

Targeting those who would do pretty much anything except sort out their super, the campaign inspires people to make those simple changes to their super that can have a big impact. “Our audience are hungry to improve their financial situation but are yet to take any meaningful steps. They’re financially engaged and curious, but when it comes to consolidating super accounts or making extra contributions, they simply put it off,” said David Roberts, Spirit Super, general manager of Marketing, Brand and Communications.

Common Ventures Account Lead, Alex Don, said: “Whether you’re the Australian Warren Buffet or reading the Barefoot Investor for the first time, most know that getting your financial house in order starts with superannuation. We want to help those that don’t, by showing that they can improve their financial future before the kettle boils.”

To breathe life into the ‘done to death’ topic of financial literacy, Common Ventures worked collaboratively with comedian Alex Ward.

“Extreme procrastination was our creative playground for this campaign. We worked closely with Alex Ward to expand on those moments when we’re consciously avoiding the thing we should be doing. Even though the situations are ludicrous – they’re relatable,” Brian Merrifield, executive creative director/founder, Common Ventures, said.

Common Ventures, senior creative, Daniel Nutman, added: “Financial literacy campaigns are always a challenge. They’re an info overload and people don’t pay attention long enough for all the details. We simply wanted to trigger a thought through creative that’s uncommon for the category.”

Common Ventures, senior art director, Lehi Curtis said: “As we all know superannuation is no joke, but that doesn’t mean it can’t also be a bit LOL. ‘Don’t be Super Stupid’ works because it makes light of how most of us treat our super – with an unhealthy dose of procrastination.”

The campaign, which will run across BVOD, social, digital video, display and podcasts was produced by Common Ventures, with James Crawley, Creative Director/Founder, directing the spots.