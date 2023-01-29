Spark Foundry Wins Cancer Council Victoria’s Media

Spark Foundry has won the media planning and buying responsibilities for independent not-for-profit, Cancer Council Victoria, following a media review.

Spark Foundry will take a data-led approach for the account and look to raise awareness of the diverse range of campaigns and programs offered by the organisation across TV, OOH, radio, digital, and social channels. It will support the charity’s focus on cancer research, prevention, early detection, support services, and fundraising.

Spark said that its media plan will develop and apply evidence and insights, aligning with Cancer Council Victoria’s mission to prevent cancer, empower people, and save lives.

Cancer Council Victoria head of brand, communications, and marketing, Danielle Chidlow, said: “We are thrilled to appoint Spark Foundry as our media partner. Spark’s leadership, expertise and innovation in the media space is second to none, and we were impressed by the out-of-the-box thinking and insights they offered. We look forward to working with Spark to bring our campaigns to life and reach new and wider audiences in 2023 and beyond.”

Spark Foundry managing director, Peter Butler, said: We are honoured to be given the opportunity to work with Cancer Council Victoria. Every dollar we spend for every client is important – but when a dollar can potentially save the life of a mum, dad, sister, or brother – it becomes that much more significant. If the work Cancer Council Victoria and Spark Foundry carry out together can help save the life of a loved one, then I can’t think of anything more rewarding.”

