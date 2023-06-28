Spark Foundry Appoints IAG’s Caroline Hugall As Chief Strategy Officer

Spark Foundry Australia has today announced the appointment of Caroline Hugall as the agency’s chief strategy officer.

Hugall joins Spark Foundry with close to 20 years’ experience working in senior leadership roles both client-side and in agencies across Australia, the UK, and the USA. Most recently, she worked as group brand strategy director for IAG and before that was senior planner for global brand dtrategy at Mondelēz International.

Effective immediately, Hugall will be responsible for driving strategic direction for all clients as well as shaping the vision and product of Spark Foundry’s strategy team. She will be tasked with applying strategic thinking to develop and deliver original go-to-market strategies and ideas that benefit the agency’s client business, exhibit its capabilities, and inspire its team.

Spark Foundry CEO, Imogen Hewitt, said: “Caroline makes work better by simply being in the room. Her experience is vast and varied, from building the strategy discipline in agencies to driving award-winning work in her client-side roles.

“Our leadership team and our incredible strategists are beyond excited to welcome Caroline. We know we are going to be working alongside the best of craft champions, who also happens to be a warm and wonderful human being.”

On her appointment, Hugall said: “When you encounter likeminded individuals and agency cultures that share your high standard for quality work and your passion for strategy which draws on culture, connections and creativity, you follow them closely.

“I’ve held Imogen and the team at Spark Foundry in high regard for many years, so the opportunity to join the crew and contribute to their future growth and success is incredibly exciting.”