SCA WA Kicks Off Partnership With The West Coast Eagles

SCA Western Australia has announced a landmark new three-year partnership with leading AFL club, the West Coast Eagles. The partnership will see the Eagles partner with SCA across all its brands, including Mix94.5, 92.9 Triple M, all regional stations across the state and LiSTNR for the first time.

Lead Image: Co-Captain Liam Duggan, Xavier Ellis, Michelle Anderson, Andrew Embley, Katie Lamb and Co-Captain Oscar Allen

As part of the agreement, 92.9 Triple M will have a heavy brand presence at all Eagles home games at WA’s home of AFL, Optus Stadium. The West Coast Eagles will feature in Mix94.5, 92.9 Triple M and regional station content integrations.

SCA will work closely with the West Coast Eagles in local regional markets to amplify the club’s community programs and use the regional radio network to bring the Eagles closer to their WA regional fans.

“This new partnership with Southern Cross Austereo presents an exciting opportunity for the West Coast Eagles to engage with our members and fans across multiple stations and platforms. The club looks forward to promoting our community work throughout Western Australia through SCA’s regional network as well as working across the Triple M, Mix94.5 and LISTNR platforms,” said West Coast Eagles general manager – commercial, Tony Haselhurst.

“We’re incredibly excited to partner with one of the biggest and most successful clubs in the AFL to bring die hard WA fans even closer to the team they love through the power of audio. This is a huge opportunity for the West Coast Eagles and SCA to work together and build on a partnership that will last for years to come. The team are already decked out in blue and gold,” said SCA Perth brand experience director, Stacey Schmook.

The partnership kicks off at the start of the 2024 footy season.