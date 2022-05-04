Sam I Am Unveils Rebranding Ahead Of 20th Anniversary

To celebrate 20 years in business, international production and photography agency Sam I Am has revealed a rebranded look.

Designed by Kristen Doyle at Killanoodle with copy creation by writer Marrianne Little, the rebrand reflects on Sam I Am’s longstanding creative collaborations, talent development and the client service team’s ability to instill confidence in projects.

Founder Samantha Simpson says: “It’s important to update the brand identity to acknowledge how far we’ve come. My brief was to soften and warm our style whilst staying true to our kinks and the colour world we inhabit.

“We are at a place where we can make bold decisions and I want to represent that – it’s fun to be a mature and established brand.”

The SIA core team, including producers and agents, is now six strong and the agency represents 11 photographers and two stylists. Sam I Am has also recently welcomed revered automotive, architectural and lifestyle photographer Derek Swalwell, and is excited to announce the launch of a stylist division with featured creatives Jana Bartolo and Jess Johnson.

According to Simpson, 2022 is a year to focus on putting into practice the key insights the team has learnt over the past two years of change and rebirth.

She says: “I’ve made some wonderful people choices over the past few years. With their support I’m now able to focus on SIA’s future vision, which is wildly satisfying and rewarding. These have been growth years in many ways, despite the challenges. I can wholeheartedly attribute the current success of SIA to the team behind it; together we’ve learnt to become obsessed with our individual goals as well as watching our photographers smash theirs.”

Over the past year, Sam I Am photographers Benito Martin and Tobias Rowles have worked with Special Group shooting various Uber brand campaigns. Rowles also shot a Samsung brand campaign via CHEP creative director Kirsty Gavin, and photographer Billy Plummer was across campaigns with Leo Burnett for the National Disability Gateway.

Simpson adds: “Thinkerbell and Benito Martin also collaborated on a fun one for Bonsoy and we’ve recently shot a couple of gigs with new agency It’s Friday. Our rising tar Ted Min shot for Vogue and is regularly producing stunning fashion photography for Australian label Romance Was Born. I’m definitely looking forward to seeing what comes next!”