Salesforce Bring A WAILD West Saloon To Sydney

For three days this week, Salesforce will transport Aussies to the Wild Wild West in Sydney’s Barangaroo with its ‘WAILD West Saloon’.

As humanity grapples with the integration of artificial intelligence (AI), the popup installation will take Sydneysiders on an experiential journey designed to empower them to start asking the right questions when it comes to AI, while witnessing the possibilities and potential of the technology.



“Companies around the world are so excited to see what AI can bring to their businesses; however, most are still rushing into it blindly. With so much still unknown, the WAILD West Saloon installation has been created to help Australians ask the right questions so that we can unlock the full potential of AI without compromising on safety and trust,” said Leandro Perez, CMO for Salesforce APAC.



Salesforce’s ‘WAILD West Saloon’ will be popping up at Barangaroo’s Waterman’s Cove until 8 February, with a number of immersive experiences such as a ‘Bank Vault’ housing a pile of gold ‘data’ bars, and a poker table where a few cowboys are engrossed in a game, sensing that something is amiss.



In the Saloon, attendees can also stop by the bar to ask if AI can mix them a drink (with some out-of-the-ordinary bartenders) and then collect their bespoke Margarita, Bramble, or Bee’s Knees mocktail.



Guests will also be able to enjoy traditional saloon music featuring a statue of Beethoven sitting atop a self-playing piano while listening to narration asking, “If AI’s the Wild West, then who’s the Sheriff?”



The ‘WAILD West Saloon’ is free to attend and will be open to visitors from 11am-7pm daily from 6 – 8 February.



The Saloon was designed in partnership with agency Akcelo, who specialise in building brands for the experience era.