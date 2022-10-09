Ryvalmedia Reclaims Top Spot For New Business Wins For August

Simon Ryan’s (lead image) Ryvlamedia is once again ‘top dog’ for new media wins for the month of August according to the latest data from martech firm, R3.

The independent agency was temporarily displaced by OMD for the month of July, however, it’s back on top with recent wins that included the Queensland Music Festival and CBA’s digital.

It follows recent news of the agency’s expansion into the Sydney market after recruiting Carat’s Bianca Falloon as general manager.

Ryvlamedia’s ascension to the top pushed OMD back to second position for the month. Zenith dropped a spot to take third. Wavemaker was the best of the GroupM agencies, nabbing fourth, while Resolution Digital rounded out the month’s top five.

Check out August’s top 20 performing media agencies below: