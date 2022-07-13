Ryvalmedia To Launch In Sydney, Nabs Carat’s Bianca Falloon As GM

Simon Ryan’s (right in lead image) RyanCap will launch Ryvalmedia Sydney this month and has appointed Bianca Falloon (left) as general manager to lead the local team. Ryan and Falloon will open the doors to Ryvalmedia Sydney with a plan to scale quickly, and a focus on investing in capability and growing their team of digital specialists to meet client demand.

The Ryvalmedia business model has enjoyed client-partner success over the past 18 months with its Melbourne and Brisbane offices. Clients have responded positively to the model by seeking new business partners with the digital talent to navigate them through their growth challenges. The growing client portfolio has a common factor; many are digital-first and disruptive businesses geared toward the new economy.

Sydney is the next market to launch as part of the brand rollout strategy increasing the network’s footprint along the eastern coast of Australia and positioning Ryvalmedia as the fastest growing digital media agency in the market. Ryvalmedia is leading R3 New Business ranking YTD in Australia, a testament to this growth.

Bianca Falloon comes to Ryvalmedia with extensive media and digital experience. She was most recently at Carat as client lead; previously, she worked at PHD as group account director. Falloon’s role will be to build the Ryvalmedia brand, team, and client portfolio in Sydney, working closely with the national team. She will report to Simon Ryan and commences in late July. Ryan will also be active within the market, working with the newly established team to deliver business objectives through hiring talent, organic new business growth, and continued capability-led M&A.

Simon Ryan said, “I’m very pleased that Bianca is joining the Ryvalmedia team supported by the wider RyanCap group of businesses. We have focused on recruiting high calibre talent and capability that has fuelled our progress, and our strategic plan is right on track.

“As a strong advocate for the industry underpinned by business growth for our clients, we can see the potential in growing our offering and aligning with the right client partners. After the successful rollout of the business across Sydney, Melbourne, and Brisbane, our ambitions will focus on other local and global markets. This growth opportunity is directly linked to market demand and a relentless approach to our client’s success.”

Falloon said of her appointment, “I am honoured to be joining Ryvalmedia and have the opportunity to lead the Sydney team. Having watched their success build over the last two years across Melbourne and Brisbane, and to now be launching in Sydney – it’s a very exciting time. Ryvalmedia’s unique approach to helping brands thrive in the digital economy and their utilisation of data to help drive business outcomes is what makes their proposition so compelling. I look forward to contributing towards their growing success, and towards the success of our clients.”