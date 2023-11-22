Ryan Reynolds & Amy Smart Reprise Romcom Roles For Aviation Gin Holiday Spot

Ryan Reynolds & Amy Smart Reprise Romcom Roles For Aviation Gin Holiday Spot
B&T regular Ryan Reynolds and Amy Smart have reprised their roles from 2005 romcom Just Friends in a humorous holiday spot for Reynold’s Aviation American Gin brand.

If we’re honest, B&T had no memory of the film and, with a 42 per cent rating on Rotten Tomatoes, it’s hardly surprising. Still Reynolds and Smart are funny and break the fourth wall in the spot.

The ad was developed by Ryan Reynold’s own production and creative agency Maximum Effort.




