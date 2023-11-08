Ryan Reynolds’ Ads For LinkedIn Play For Laughs, But Is It All Just Misplaced Ageism?

There’s no doubting a lot of people’s newfangled job titles would never have been heard of a mere decade ago, thanks namely to technology.

And that’s certainly the premise of new work for career and business site LinkedIn.

The jobs board has enlisted none other than Ryan Reynold’s own creative agency Maximum Effort (known for its comedic stylings) to try and extract some humour in what can often be dowdy content.

The two spots see a parent attempt to explain the careers of their tech-based offspring.

As hard as they try for laughs, sadly the ‘out of touch’ oldie trope appears to be alive and well in adland and makes for an easy target.

Even our own PM, Anthony Albanese, has actively campaigned to keep older workers – particularly women – in the workforce for longer. After all, paying tax is clearly more advantageous to government coffers than going on the pension!

Anyway, who’s B&T to judge? Watch the spots below:

George Dewey, president of Maximum Effort, said: “For decades, my parents could not describe what I did beyond the single word ‘advertising.’ As someone with job duties that parents couldn’t exactly nail, I have special empathy for B2B workers. We love this campaign because of its insight and its humanity. LinkedIn is the place for B2B exactly for the same reason they immediately embraced this campaign – they get it.”