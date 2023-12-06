REVEALED: The Staggering Rental Price Network Seven Paid In Exchange For Bruce Lehrmann Interview

REVEALED: The Staggering Rental Price Network Seven Paid In Exchange For Bruce Lehrmann Interview
Aimee Edwards
By Aimee Edwards



The Seven Network agreed to $4,000 in fortnightly rent over a year-long period in exchange for two exclusive interviews with former Liberal staffer Bruce Lehrmann.

The “confidential” deal was signed on the condition that Lehrmann provided two exclusive interviews to the network and did not share interviews or documents with any other media outlets. Lehrmann also agreed to produce “all information, documents, video and photographs” as reasonably requested by Seven. The court, however, heard from Lehrmann that he did not provide any documents or content outside of his interviews.

The agreement was signed in April 2021, before the Seven Network insisted that while some accommodation was provided during filming, “no one was paid” for the interview.

“In consideration of the interviewee complying in full with the terms and warranties of this agreement and for the contribution of his time, Seven will provide the interviewee 12 months accommodation at a residence to be agreed by Seven and the interviewee,” the contract states. “The residence may be used by Seven to arrange and film any parts of the Seven exclusive”.

While the invoice uploaded appears to be for a single rental period of a fortnight, if Lehrmann’s rent remained at $4,000 for the 12-month period, he would receive a total benefit worth $104,000 for two exclusive interviews on the Seven Network’s Spotlight program.

Lehrmann and his golden retriever Sunny have been living in rental properties paid for by the Seven Network since mid-year, including a beachside apartment complex with an in-ground pool and spa. News.com.au confirmed that the first apartment paid for by Seven was an apartment in Maroubra with “amazing water and coastal views”.

When questioned in court by Barrister Sue Chrysanthou SC, Lerhmann denied being aware of the price of the properties he was living in. “Network Seven handles the accommodation arrangements,” he said.

Lehrmann is currently suing both Network Ten and Lisa Wilkinson after The Project aired an interview with Higgins on February 15, 2021, in which it was claimed that he raped Higgins in then-defence industry minister Linda Reynolds’ office in March 2019. In the trial that is airing live on YouTube, Lehrmann has been grilled on several accusations, such as claims he tried to kiss Higgins and also claims he told a colleague that he found her good-looking. It recently emerged that Lehrmann had attempted to settle the case outside of court for a staggering six-figure sum.




