Reflections On Cannes Lions 2022: (Re)Discovering Purple Or Why Fatboy Slim Was There
Ivan Just to prove there’s more than awards, yachts and rose going on in the Riviera during the Cannes Lions Festival, B&T is looking at some of the bigger stories that came out of the festival. Here we’re looking at how one company used the week-long gathering to re-embrace its name as brand and using it to drive real business growth.
Let’s start with everyone’s favourite guessing game: who am I?
I am a company that has 900 million users visiting it every month. I have the second largest global email in the world. In a bunch of markets, I’m the number one publisher in finance and news. I have the largest independent adtech stack that serves both the buy side and the sell side. I also have a search offering. Who am I?
Give up?
Once upon a time I was called Yet Another Hierarchical Officious Oracle.
Really, still nothing? Okay, I was better known by that name’s acronym. Yet Another Hierarchical Officious Oracle.
Yahoo’s story is one of survival against the odds. Think of some of its 1990s contemporaries such as Netscape, AltaVista and Ask Jeeves, to realise not all big hits from the 1990s are alive today.
AOL, another of Yahoo’s contemporaries from last century was bought along with Yahoo by Verizon and the two were merged and ill-advisedly renamed Oath.
In Australia, Yahoo was best known for Yahoo7, an equally unsuccessful collaboration launched in 2006 spawned from Seven’s reluctance (or inability) to embrace digital, which ended when Oath bought Seven out of the JV in 2018. Seven was forced to write down its investment in Yahoo7 by $75 million following an ASIC investigation in 2016.
That entity became Verizon Media and was headed by Paul Sigaloff, Yahoo7’s then CRO. Most of his executive colleagues were shown the door.
Finally in 2021, Verizon had had enough of its adventures in tech and sold off the assets left from Yahoo and AOL to private equity firm Apollo Global and out of the glare of the public eye.
So why then, you might ask, would this embattled veteran of the Internet age want to rent out an entire beach club in Cannes? A not insignificant investment complete with custom built stands, parties and a live music performance by Fat Boy Slim.
Yahoo’s chief business officer Ivan Markman says Yahoo’s flamboyant presence at Cannes reflects one of the business’ three new core pillars – service.
With its headline event at the beach club called Discover Purple, Markman says it’s a way of reintroducing the legacy brand to the market.
“On one hand, we’re a very large scale, global publisher. But on the other hand, we have leveraged market leading technology, and a lot of the knowledge from the publisher side, as well as a load of first party data, which with cookieless, and so on, it’s becoming a lot more important to serve the broader ecosystem of publishers,” he explains.
The other reason, he says, the business isn’t doing too badly. It would appear Friedrich Nietzsche’s famous maxim was right in Yahoo’s case.
Under the stewardship of its new CEO Jim Lanzone, who was appointed last year moving from the top job at Tinder, Yahoo has had a very strong year says Markman.
Locally, Sigaloff is still in charge and enjoying something of his very own purple patch.
“In Australia, in particular, and the ANZ, more broadly, there has been significant, significant growth and a lot of that is with new technologies. Last year, the [demand side platform] DSP almost doubled year on year, connected TVs more than doubled, digital out of home almost quadrupled. Things are just exploding,” boasts Markman.
He says there’s three things driving Yahoo’s growth. The first is omnichannel.
“Being able to do that really well across all the different forms from TV to all of the traditional digital to native, digital out of home – helping marketers do that really well – it’s not trivial.”
Secondly, data is key to Yahoo and in that regards it’s taking a different approach to the walled gardens (Facebook).
“Because we are a publisher, because we have trusted first-party relationships with consumers, we have an amazing collection of data sets that help us not only personalize their core digital experience, but also use that for planning, measurement, targeting and activation. And that is super powerful as things become cookieless.
“We’re also we’re approaching it differently from the walled gardens. You can think of the walled gardens as saying give me your data, but I’m not sending anything back to you. With us, the way that we thought about it is we’re definitely because we’re a publisher so people first.
“So, let’s say you give your consent to a credit card for them to provide relevant ads to you, you will give your consent to us to personalise for you. And then there may be another publisher, who you will do that same thing. We connect all of those. Because essentially, you’ve given the three of us permission, to be more relevant. We call that connect ID . . . It’s more of a community garden instead of walled garden because those parties can all participate in.”
Markman says one of the things he’s realised is that a lot of publishers just don’t have that know how. To help them, Yahoo is using its scale as a publisher to help anonymously assign intent to an impression through what it terms NextGen Solutions.
“We see billions of impressions every day where it might be, someone opens an app or is on a desktop in Sydney at a certain point in time in the day on something that may have a certain content. We don’t know that it’s you. It’s just an impression. But because we have billions of those. And then we also have one that is identified, we can use machine learning to assign intent without even knowing anything about you. We don’t know that there’s a person, it’s really just an impression.”
The third plank of Yahoo’s offering is the one we mentioned above – service.
Markman explains that all of these things are really hard. And being able to position itself as a trusted partner, gives Yahoo an edge.
He points to Yahoo’s partnership with Marriott as a case in point.
“When you think about Marriott, they have they serve hundreds of millions of travellers every year. They have 1.4 million rooms that have TVs in them. Yeah, they got screens in gyms and whatnot. They have their Marriott Bonvoy App that has 150 million registered users. And then all the hotel sites. So, we launched with them the first travel media network.”
Yahoo may have not had the most easy of adolescent years, particularly in the Marissa Mayer years, but as a young adult company it’s coming into its own. Watch this space.
Please login with linkedin to commentIvan Markman Paul Sigaloff yahoo
Latest News
The Identity Movement: From Guarded to Real With 30 Under 30 Grand Prix Danielle Galipienzo
Years after winning a 30 Under 30 the accolades still come. And by "accolades" we mean harassment from B&T journalists.
Shopper Snapped Up By Woolworths Group’s Cartology For $150 Million
Often go into Woolies for bread & come out with a trolley full shit you don't need? Things are about to get much worse.
89 Degrees East Lands Dr Rebecca Huntley As Director Of Research
Everyone at 89 Degrees East feeling slightly intimidated today with the arrival of the goodly Doctor.
Peloton Returns With A Naked Chris Meloni After Axing Chris Noth Ads
Owning your own exercise bike's not just great for cardiovascular fitness but also great for drying the bathroom towels.
The Monkeys Delivers New Work For Sports Bet Site Ladbrokes
The addictive thing about sports betting apps is the fine line between the fifth at Randwick & paying this week's rent.
Lisa Wilkinson Jets Off To LA After Logies Speech Debacle
If anyone is having an annus horribilis, it's Lisa. Still, it's not a patch on Andrew O'Keefe's annus horribilis.
British Redheads Offered Free Movie Tickets To Beat Nation’s Heatwave
Redheads offered free movie tickets to beat UK heatwave. Still, no compensation for no one wanting to sleep with them.
The Key Numbers Behind Origin’s Success In 2022
Many are calling this year's Origin the best ever. Blues coach isn't calling it that as he skims the positions vacant.
Sunday TV Wrap: 10’s Hunted’s Debut Outruns Nine’s Beauty & The Geek’s Launch
Network 10 appears to be on a winner with its new Hunted show. That said, no one watching 10 News First or CSI Miami.
Thinkerbell Unveils Plans To Launch In New Zealand
Thinkerbell announces plans for new Auckland office. The origins of the pavlova set to be strictly off-limits.
Richie Hall Appointed As Man Of Many Video Producer
Man Of Many staff's weddings, 21sts and family Christenings all sorted with the arrival of a new video producer.
Metro Commercial Radio Ad Revenue Up 8.8% In June Quarter
Radio throwing off its COVID hangover to post impressive numbers. Proving the eternal pull of Kyle & 'Run To Paradise'.
Thinkerbell Releases Dance Music Track In An SPC & VEGEMITE Mash-Up
Thought the idea of baked beans mixed with VEGEMITE was terrible? Wait till you hear the accompanying song.
PwC Report: Aussie Entertainment & Media Industries Soared 10.45% In 2021 To Be Worth Over $65B
PwC's annual Australian Entertainment and Media report is here and as you'll read "bumper" would be an understatement.
JCDecaux New Zealand Releases Latest Consumer Research Results
Admittedly this JCDecaux research comes with a New Zealand focus. So it's got a bit of the "2017" about it.
Houston Group Unveils New Branding For Uni Of Southern Queensland
The question remains: does anyone actually attend the Uni Of Southern Queensland if the weather's more than 30 degrees?
Ogilvy & AAMI Announce Launch Of AFL ‘Fansurance’ Campaign
It's fun new work from AAMI that, this time around, doesn't feature its attractive call centre staff in ill-fitting wigs
James Bates On The Key Elements Of B2B At Online Retailer
Selling and customer engagement in B2B demands a higher degree of personalisation and engagement. In pre-pandemic times, enterprises struggled with leakage, with outdated sales engagement and channels – post-covid showed that digital is no longer an option but an absolute imperative. In an ever-changing world, where should the CEO’s attention be focused? The Online Retailer […]
MSD Showcases The Emotions Surrounding COVID With New Ad Via Paper + Spark
MSD has released a new ad campaign via Paper + Spark showing the many varied emotions people can face when dealing with COVID, with the news that medication to combat COVID is now available to those in need. The ad campaign introduces us to Jim, who is waiting on the result of a rapid antigen […]
“Dehumanised!” Aussie TikToker Slammed For Giving Woman Flowers Without Her Consent
TikTok has fast become the tool of savvy marketers, wily influencers and, as you'll read here, utter dickheads.
Why Channel 10 Is Taking A Gamble On New Reality Show Hunted
10's Hunted is set to be the hot new show you'll all be talking about in the office. That and Amber Heard's bowels.
Foodie Queen Nigella Lawson Slams TV Food Shows As A “Theatre Of Cruelty & Humiliation”
If B&T actually had editorial guidelines, it would include not a bad word's to be said about Leigh Sales, Ita & Nigella.
Thursday TV Wrap: The Chase Brings In Enough Eyeballs To Secure Seven A Win
After Nine's Origin gave everyone a right shellacking, Seven issues a "not so fast, big boy" with Thursday night win.
M&C Saatchi Launches $35K Prize For Emerging Artists
Dreamt of being hung at London's Saatchi Gallery? Here's your chance! (Note: talent being an obvious prerequisite too.)
Why Partnerships Are Essential To Create Great Outcomes In Modern Media
This expert espouses the value of partnerships in today's media. Not discounting the role pure hatred can play either.
Tips On How To Express Yourself Without Losing Your Shit
Are you the office door slammer, the "I do everything" or author of passive aggressive kitchen notes? Read this & fast.
Proofpoint’s Successful Podcast ‘Hackable Me’ Returns For Second Season
'The Hackable Me' podcast returns for a second season. Not good news if you missed season one, however.
Peter Helliar Reveals He Was Nervous About Chrissie Swan Filling In For Carrie Bickmore
Why does it often feel that the hosts of The Project are far more entertaining drama than the program itself?
LinkedIn Data Reveals Entrepreneurial Women Leading The Charge
You can hear the Eurythmics' 'Sisters Are Doin' It for Themselves' in this article. Which is better than 'Wonderwall'.
Indie Agency Edge Appoints Gary Walmsley To Head Up New Brand Practice
Gary Walmsley joins the Edge crew. Happy to go by Gazza, the Gazman or, when more formality is required, Mr Walmsley.
Footy Skills Lab Levels The Playing Field With New Accessibility Features
Football fans across Australia can continue to sharpen their AFL skills wherever they are thanks to the latest evolution of Google’s ‘Footy Skills Lab’ developed with support from AFLW players Tayla Harris (pictured, right), Maddy Prespakis (pictured, left), AFL umpire Nathan William (pictured, centre) and AFL Wheelchair athletes Chris Henderson & Louis Rowe. The latest […]
ADIA Joins Forces With ACMA To Fight SMS Scams
In bad news for Nigerians everywhere, ADIA has joined forces with ACMA in fighting SMS scams.
FINAL WARNING: Entries For Best Of The Best Close Today!
Don't get your Best of the Best entries in by 5pm this afternoon, you'll be feeling worst of the worst come Monday!
iD Collective Wins PR & Comms For Pub Group W. Short Hospitality
B&T would never have thought it, but apparently pubs need PR-ing too. As is evident by this news.
Sydney’s UTS Names Tracy Chalk As Chief Marketing & Comms Officer
UTS names new marketing & comms boss who reveals no plans to extend the institution's toga parties or beer bong nights.
Twitter Australia Releases 2022 Trends Report – Three Billion Tweets & Three Big Movements
Twitter Australia's trends report is here. Alas, no signs of the return of velour, trifle or the music of Art Garfunkel.