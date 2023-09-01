Reddit Expands Machine Learning Tools To Help Advertisers Find Relevant Keywords

Reddit has introduced Keyword Suggestions, a tool for advertisers that applies machine learning to help expand their keyword lists recommending relevant and targetable keywords, while filtering out keywords that aren’t brand suitable.

The new system is available via the Reddit Ads Manager and ranks each suggestion by monthly views, and opens up an expanded list of relevant targeting possibilities to increase the reach and efficiency of campaigns.

The tool is powered by advanced machine learning and natural language processing to find the most relevant terms.

This technology takes the original context of each keyword into consideration so that only those existing in a brand-safe and suitable environment are served to advertisers.

In practice, this means machine learning is doing the heavy lifting, pulling from the Reddit posts and conversations that best match each advertiser’s specific needs. Most importantly, this allows advertisers to show the most relevant ads to the Reddit users who will be most interested in them.

“The promise and potential of artificial intelligence, while exciting, has also elevated the value of real, human interactions and interests for both consumers and marketers. As we enter a new chapter in our industry and evolve beyond traditional signals, interest-based, contextually relevant targeting will be the most effective way to reach people where they’re most engaged,” said Jim Squires, Reddit’s EVP of business marketing and growth.

“Powered by Reddit’s vast community of communities, which are segmented by interest and populated with highly engaged discussions, Keyword Suggestions leverages the richness of conversation on Reddit and provides advertisers with recommendations to easily and effectively target relevant audiences on our platform.”

The platform has also boosted its interest-based targeting tools with twice the number of categories available for targeting.

“Reddit’s continued focus on enhancing their targeting products via machine learning will certainly help advertisers reach more of their target audience and discover new audiences on the platform. Additionally, implementing negative keyword targeting strategies overall increases relevancy and improves performance,” said GroupM vice president and global head of social, Amanda Grant.

“Given the rich nature of conversations on the Reddit platform, we expect improved business outcomes as we tap into these tools to refine our focus on the right audience.”

