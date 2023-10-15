Radio Stars Gather For The 2023 ACRA Awards! But Where’s Kyle?

Radio royalty (and B&T) gathered at the ICC on Saturday night for the 34th annual Australian Commercial Radio & Audio (ACRA) Awards. Kyle Sandilands took the gong for the Individual Talent of the Year Award (Metro), however, the star was nowhere to be seen.

In a video clip, Sandilands revealed the real reason he was not able to attend the event in person – he was working on his “side hustle”. In this case, his side hustle was working as a judge on Seven’s Australian Idol.

Still, despite not being able to attend the event in person, Sandilands used his 60 seconds of allotted winner time to make a subtle dig at 2GB radio host Ben Fordham.

Revealing he wasn’t the only radio presenter who had to take up a side gig, Sandilands said that if you get an Uber Pool on a Saturday night you might find that Fordham is your Uber driver.

In September this year, it was revealed that Fordham was under investigation by the ACMA for not declaring a post in which he said he was an Uber driver, was sponsored.

Eeek.

Sandilands was (thankfully) not the only one to pick up an award. Much-loved breakfast radio duo Brendan Jones and Amanda Keller have been crowned the Best On Air Team (Metro).

It is the fourth time the WSFM stars have won the award, taking it home previously in 2012, 2014 and 2019.

The ‘Kyle & Jackie O Hour of Power’ has been named as Best Networked Program.

Retiring 3AW legend Neil Mitchell has won Best Talk Presenter (Metro) for the eighth time, as well receiving the award for Best News Event Coverage for the Victorian floods. 2GB’s Ben Fordham was named Best Current Affairs Presenter for a second time.

Commercial Radio & Audio Chief Executive Officer Ford Ennals has congratulated all of the winners and all finalists on their achievements.

“The ACRA Awards recognise the talent, commitment and passion that goes into making radio the enduring and influential medium that it is, and I thank our winners and finalists for their outstanding work,” said Ennals.

Two legends of Queensland radio have been inducted into the Hall of Fame at tonight’s ceremony: Laurel Edwards (4BC, Nine Radio) and Steve ‘Pricey’ Price (Triple M Townsville, SCA).

Edwards has been Brisbane’s ‘Queen of Breakfast Radio’ for more than 30 years. At 4KQ she became the longest-serving female announcer of the same program in Australian history, before moving to breakfast at 4BC with Gary Clare and Mark Hine in 2022.

Pricey has been on-air in Townsville for more than five decades, including 32 years on breakfast radio at 102.3 Triple M Townsville (originally 4TO). In May this year he announced his retirement from breakfast radio and will leave his beloved studio for the final time on Christmas Day.

Minister for Communications, Michelle Rowland sent her congratulations on the night, acknowledging the commercial radio industry’s “tireless efforts in keeping Australia connected, informed and entertained” since the first broadcast 100 years ago.

“Through war, drought and flood and through profound changes in society, shifts in the economy and a transformation in technology – radio has stood the test of time and continues to punch above its weight when it comes to contributing to the diversity of voices and local stories in our media sector.

“For 34 years the ACRA Awards have honoured the talent and dedication of those within the industry who have brought news, talk, sport, music and entertainment to our homes and cars, uniting us all in a way that is both fresh and enduring. I congratulate the many winners and finalists at tonight’s awards,” said Minister Rowland.

Australia’s love of podcasts was recognised with five podcast awards, including the first Podcast Host of the Year Award, won by Abbie Chatfield (It’s A Lot, LiSTNR, SCA) and the internationally acclaimed ‘The Children in the Pictures Podcast’ (LiSTNR, SCA) as Podcast of the Year.

“The commercial radio industry is growing and evolving in a very exciting way – with new audio forms and new digital platforms,” Mr Ennals said.

“Podcasts and audio streaming are being embraced by listeners and the ACRA Awards recognise not only the potential of this market, but the superb Australian content being produced right now.”

The 2023 Awards marked the first ‘Gudinski’ Australian Music Champion Award, presented to Triple M’s Homegrown with Matty O by 2018 Hall of Fame inductee Lee Simon, who was a close friend of the late Michael Gudinksi, the founder of Mushroom Records in Australia.

Peking Duk’s I Want You featuring Darren Hayes was named the inaugural Most Played Australian Song, presented by Australian music legend Jenny Morris OAM.

The inaugural ‘Brenno’ Best New Talent On Air awards, name in honour of the 2002 Hall of Fame inductee, the late John Brennan, recognised Laura O’Callaghan, Triple M Adelaide SCA (Metro), Gina Jeffreys, Star 104.5, Central Coast, NOVA Entertainment (Provincial) and Isabella Roldan, Chill FM, Launceston, ARN

(Country).

WINNERS FOR 2023 AUSTRALIAN COMMERCIAL RADIO AWARDS (ACRAs)

ENTERTAINMENT & TALENT

BEST ON AIR TEAM (METRO)

Jonesy & Amanda; Brendan Jones, Amanda Keller, WSFM, Sydney NSW, ARN

BEST ON AIR TEAM (PROVINCIAL)

Jimmy & Nath; Jimmy Smith, Nath Roye, Hit100.9, Hobart, SCA

BEST ON AIR TEAM (COUNTRY)

Mixx Brekky with Jimmy & Lippi; Matt Lipiarski, James Thwaites; Mixx FM, Colac, VIC, ACE Radio Broadcasters

INDIVIDUAL TALENT OF THE YEAR (METRO)

Kyle Sandilands; KIIS 1065, Sydney, NSW, ARN

INDIVIDUAL TALENT OF THE YEAR (PROVINCIAL)

Ellie Angel-Mobbs; Hit 104.7, Canberra, ACT, ARN/SCA

INDIVIDUAL TALENT OF THE YEAR (COUNTRY)

Michael Moffett; Triple M, Coffs Harbour, NSW, SCA

BEST PROGRAM/CONTENT DIRECTOR (METRO)

Tony Aldridge; KIIS 1065, Sydney, NSW, ARN

BEST PROGRAM/CONTENT DIRECTOR (PROVINCIAL)

Rod Cuddihy; Mix 106.3/Hit 1047, Canberra, ACT, ARN/SCA

BEST PROGRAM/CONTENT DIRECTOR (COUNTRY)

Matt Lipiarski; 3CS & Mixx FM, Colac, VIC, ACE Radio Broadcasters

BEST NETWORKED SHOW

Kyle & Jackie O Hour of Power; Kyle Sandilands & Jackie Henderson; KIIS Network, ARN

BEST MUSIC HOST (METRO)

Ellie Angel-Mobbs; B105, Brisbane, QLD, SCA

BEST MUSIC HOST (PROVINCIAL)

Sean Brown; Hit 106.9, Newcastle, NSW, SCA

BEST MUSIC HOST (METRO, PROVINCIAL, COUNTRY)

Gemma Sweeney; 93.5 EAGLE FM, Goulburn, NSW, Capital Radio Network

THE BRENNO / BEST NEW TALENT ON AIR – RADIO (METRO)

Laura O’Callaghan; Triple M, Adelaide SA SCA

THE BRENNO / BEST NEW TALENT ON AIR – RADIO (PROVINCIAL)

Gina Jeffreys; Star 104.5, Central Coast, NSW, NOVA Entertainment

THE BRENNO / BEST NEW TALENT ON AIR – RADIO (COUNTRY)

Isabella Roldan; Chilli FM, Launceston, TAS, ARN

BEST NEW TALENT OFF AIR – RADIO (METRO)

Stephanie Clarkson; B105, Brisbane, QLD, SCA

BEST NEW TALENT OFF AIR – RADIO (PROVINCIAL)

Chloe Burgess-Jones; 107.7 Triple M / Hit 101.3, Central Coast, NSW, SCA

BEST NEW TALENT OFF AIR – RADIO (COUNTRY)

Hannah Rapley; Real FM, Mudgee, NSW, Super Radio Network

STATION OF THE YEAR (METRO)

KIIS 1065; Sydney, NSW, ARN

STATION OF THE YEAR (NON-METRO)

Mix 106.3; Canberra, ACT, ARN/SCA

BEST COMEDY SEGMENT

Ben, Liam & Belle, “Andy Lee & Belle’s Room”; Nova 100, Melbourne, VIC, NOVA Entertainment

SALES & MARKETING

SALES TEAM OF THE YEAR (METRO)

Nova 93.7 Commercial Team; Perth, WA, NOVA Entertainment

SALES TEAM OF THE YEAR (NON-METRO)

GOLD FM98.3 & AM1071 Sales Team; Central Victoria, VIC, ARN

BEST REGIONAL SALESPERSON (REGIONAL)

Ronnie Young; River 949, North Ipswich, QLD, ARN

BEST DIRECT SALESPERSON

Clare Doutch; Nova 93.7, Perth, WA, NOVA Entertainment

BEST AGENCY SALESPERSON

Megan Beard; Nova 93.7, Perth, WA, NOVA Entertainment

MOST CREATIVE SALES SOLUTION – NATIONAL

Fitbit – Breaking Ground; Nova Entertainment; Sydney, NSW, NOVA Entertainment

PROMOTIONS DIRECTOR OF THE YEAR (METRO)

Annette George; 101.7 WSFM, Sydney, NSW, ARN

PROMOTIONS DIRECTOR OF THE YEAR (NON-METRO)

Zak Davies; Mix 106.3 / Hit 104.7, Canberra, ACT, ARN/SCA

MOST CREATIVE STATION PROMOTION (METRO)

“Win A Billboard”; The Christian O’ Connell Show, ARN Marketing, Melbourne, VIC, ARN

MOST CREATIVE STATION PROMOTION (PROVINCIAL)

Jimmy & Nath’ s Wild Goose Chase; Jimmy Smith, Nath Roye; Hit100.9, Hobart, SCA

MOST CREATIVE STATION PROMOTION (COUNTRY)

Locals Sing Christmas; Jenny Burrow, Mal Rock, 2MG & Real FM, Mudgee, NSW, Super Radio Network

MARKETING TEAM OF THE YEAR

SCA Marketing Team; SCA, Melbourne, VIC, SCA

BEST MARKETING CAMPAIGN

The Christian O’Connell Show, “Win a Billboard”: ARN Marketing & GOLD Content, GOLD104.3, Melbourne, VIC, ARN

PODCASTS & DIGITAL

PODCAST HOST/S OF THE YEAR

It’s A Lot; Abbie Chatfield, LiSTNR, Sydney, NSW, SCA

BEST PODCAST BY A RADIO SHOW

Bianca, Ben & Lakey, Lift the Lid Podcast; 90.9 Sea FM, Gold Coast, QLD, SCA

PODCAST OF THE YEAR

The Children in The Pictures Podcast; Akhim Dev, Emma Lancaster, Belinda Lopez, Jennifer Goggin, Simon Nasht, Romy Sher, Darcy

Thomson, Bonnie Lavelle; LiSTNR, Sydney/Melbourne, SCA

MOST INNOVATIVE DAB OR PODCAST FORMAT

TikTok Trending on iHeartRadio; TikTok Trending Team, iHeart, National, NSW, ARN

BEST NEW TALENT – PODCAST

Matty Mills “Not So PG”; Nova Podcasts, Sydney, NSW, NOVA Entertainment

PRODUCTION

BEST RADIO SHOW PRODUCER (METRO)

James Willis; 2GB, Sydney, NSW, Nine Radio

BEST RADIO SHOW PRODUCER (NON-METRO)

Haylee Potts; Mix 106.3, Canberra, ACT, ARN/SCA

BEST PODCAST PRODUCER (SHOW)

Matt White, Stories of Origin, 9Podcasts; Sydney, NSW, Nine Radio

BEST PODCAST PRODUCER (AUDIO)

Darcy Thomson, The Children in The Pictures; LiSTNR, Melbourne, VIC, SCA

BEST IMAGING PRODUCER (METRO)

Natasha Thorniley; 92.9 Triple M, Perth, WA, SCA

BEST IMAGING PRODUCER (PROVINCIAL)

Matt Innes; 92.5 Triple M, Gold Coast, QLD, SCA

BEST IMAGING PRODUCER (COUNTRY)

Sophie Jackson; 3WM & Mixx FM, Horsham, VIC, ACE Radio Broadcasters

DIGITAL TEAM OF THE YEAR

Joshua Fox, Ella Kanna; KIIS 1065, Sydney, NSW, ARN

BEST DIGITAL CONTENT CREATOR

Scott Couchman; KIIS97.3, Brisbane, QLD, ARN

BEST INNOVATION IN ENGINEERING

Gino Canzano; SCA Engineering Team, Melbourne, VIC, SCA

BEST STATION PRODUCED COMMERCIAL – SINGLE (METRO)

David Getting Decked; Joshua Robins, Tim Whittington, Mix 94.5, Perth, WA, SCA

BEST STATION PRODUCED COMMERCIAL – SINGLE (PROVINCIAL)

North East Bin Hire; Mark Stevens, Cassie Aldridge; 2AY, Albury, NSW, ACE Radio Broadcasters

BEST STATION PRODUCED COMMERCIAL – SINGLE (COUNTRY)

Home Harmony; Tamara Heinjus, Nat Marshall; 783 Triple M, Albany, WA, SCA

BEST STATION PRODUCED COMMERCIAL – CAMPAIGN (METRO)

Vinnies; Darren Russell & Eddie Bye, NOVA Entertainment CREATE, NOVA Entertainment

BEST STATION PRODUCED COMMERCIAL – CAMPAIGN (PROVINCIAL)

Be Safe | Be Alive; Chris Tankey, Cath Bell & Adam Jansen; Mix 106.3 / Hit 104.7, Canberra, ACT, ARN/SCA

BEST STATION PRODUCED COMMERCIAL – CAMPAIGN (COUNTRY)

Mowers and More; Cameron Horn; SCA Coffs Harbour, NSW, SCA

TALK, NEWS & SPORT

BRIAN WHITE AWARD FOR EXCELLENCE IN JOURNALISM (METRO)

Clinton Maynard; 2GB, Sydney, NSW, Nine Radio

BRIAN WHITE AWARD FOR EXCELLENCE IN JOURNALISM (NON-METRO)

Katie Woolf; Mix 1049, Darwin, NT, ARN

THE GLENN DANIEL AWARD – BEST NEWS PRESENTER FM

Patrina Jones; GOLD104.3, Melbourne, VIC, ARN

BEST NEWS PRESENTER AM

Amie Meehan; 2GB, Sydney, NSW, Nine Radio

BEST NEWS EVENT COVERAGE

Victorian Floods; Neil Mitchell; 3AW Melbourne, VIC, Nine Radio

BEST LOCAL NEWS TEAM

David Dollin, Hamish Finlay, Isabel Everett, Dan Flegg, Madeline Larsen; Triple M, Newcastle, NSW, SCA

BEST CURRENT AFFAIRS PRESENTER

Ben Fordham; 2GB, Sydney, NSW, Nine Radio

BEST SPORTS PRESENTER (METRO

Gerard Whateley; SEN 1116am, Melbourne, VIC, Sports Entertainment Network

BEST SPORTS PRESENTER (NON-METRO)

Gus MacLeod; 2AY, Albury, NSW, ACE Radio Broadcasters

BEST SPORTS EVENT COVERAGE (METRO & NON-METRO)

2022 State of Origin Decider; The Continuous Call Team; 2GB, Sydney, NSW, Nine Radio

BEST SPORTS EVENT COVERAGE (NON-METRO)

2022 AFL Grand Final; K rock Football Commentary Team, K rock 95.5, Geelong, VIC, Grant Broadcasters

BEST DOCUMENTARY – RADIO

Bali Bombing 20 Years On; Chris Davis/Ben Ryan; KIIS Network, Sydney, NSW, ARN

BEST COMMUNITY CAMPAIGN (METRO)

Mel Dzelde Rescue: The Spirit of Christmas; The Ali Clarke Breakfast Show; Mix-102.3, Adelaide, SA, ARN

BEST COMMUNITY CAMPAIGN (PROVINCIAL)

Pack the Bus; Mix 106.3 Product Team, Canberra, ACT, ARN/SCA

BEST COMMUNITY CAMPAIGN (COUNTRY)

Thank A First Responder Day; Dana Hamilton; 98.1 Power FM, Muswellbrook, Hunter Valley, NSW, ARN

BEST TALK PRESENTER (METRO)

Neil Mitchell; 3AW, Melbourne, Nine Radio

BEST TALK PRESENTER (NON-METRO)

Katie Woolf; Mix 104.9, Darwin, NT, ARN

MUSIC

BEST MUSIC FEATURE

Behind The Hits – Remembering Taylor Hawkins; Triple M LiSTNR Music Team, Sydney, NSW, SCA

THE GUDINSKI – AUSTRALIAN MUSIC CHAMPION

Triple M’s Homegrown with Matty O; Matthew O’ Gorman, Julia Di Gregorio, Chris Holland, Kalun Townsend, Triple M Network,

Melbourne, VIC, SCA

MUSIC DIRECTOR OF THE YEAR

Jake Powell; CADA, Katoomba / Western Sydney, NSW, ARN

MOST PLAYED NEW AUSTRALIAN SONG ON COMMERCIAL RADIO

Peking Duck – I Want You (feat. Darren Hayes), Sony Music Australia

MOST PLAYED NEW SONG ON COMMERCIAL RADIO

Miley Cyrus – Flowers, Sony Music

SPECIAL

HALL OF FAME

Laurel Edwards, 4BC Nine Radio

Steve “Pricey” Price, Triple M Townsville, SCA

DIVERSITY & INCLUSION AWARD

People Experience; Nova Entertainment, National, NSW, NOVA Entertainment