Radio Stars Gather For The 2023 ACRA Awards! But Where’s Kyle?
Radio royalty (and B&T) gathered at the ICC on Saturday night for the 34th annual Australian Commercial Radio & Audio (ACRA) Awards. Kyle Sandilands took the gong for the Individual Talent of the Year Award (Metro), however, the star was nowhere to be seen.
In a video clip, Sandilands revealed the real reason he was not able to attend the event in person – he was working on his “side hustle”. In this case, his side hustle was working as a judge on Seven’s Australian Idol.
Still, despite not being able to attend the event in person, Sandilands used his 60 seconds of allotted winner time to make a subtle dig at 2GB radio host Ben Fordham.
Revealing he wasn’t the only radio presenter who had to take up a side gig, Sandilands said that if you get an Uber Pool on a Saturday night you might find that Fordham is your Uber driver.
In September this year, it was revealed that Fordham was under investigation by the ACMA for not declaring a post in which he said he was an Uber driver, was sponsored.
Eeek.
Sandilands was (thankfully) not the only one to pick up an award. Much-loved breakfast radio duo Brendan Jones and Amanda Keller have been crowned the Best On Air Team (Metro).
It is the fourth time the WSFM stars have won the award, taking it home previously in 2012, 2014 and 2019.
The ‘Kyle & Jackie O Hour of Power’ has been named as Best Networked Program.
Retiring 3AW legend Neil Mitchell has won Best Talk Presenter (Metro) for the eighth time, as well receiving the award for Best News Event Coverage for the Victorian floods. 2GB’s Ben Fordham was named Best Current Affairs Presenter for a second time.
Commercial Radio & Audio Chief Executive Officer Ford Ennals has congratulated all of the winners and all finalists on their achievements.
“The ACRA Awards recognise the talent, commitment and passion that goes into making radio the enduring and influential medium that it is, and I thank our winners and finalists for their outstanding work,” said Ennals.
Two legends of Queensland radio have been inducted into the Hall of Fame at tonight’s ceremony: Laurel Edwards (4BC, Nine Radio) and Steve ‘Pricey’ Price (Triple M Townsville, SCA).
Edwards has been Brisbane’s ‘Queen of Breakfast Radio’ for more than 30 years. At 4KQ she became the longest-serving female announcer of the same program in Australian history, before moving to breakfast at 4BC with Gary Clare and Mark Hine in 2022.
Pricey has been on-air in Townsville for more than five decades, including 32 years on breakfast radio at 102.3 Triple M Townsville (originally 4TO). In May this year he announced his retirement from breakfast radio and will leave his beloved studio for the final time on Christmas Day.
Minister for Communications, Michelle Rowland sent her congratulations on the night, acknowledging the commercial radio industry’s “tireless efforts in keeping Australia connected, informed and entertained” since the first broadcast 100 years ago.
“Through war, drought and flood and through profound changes in society, shifts in the economy and a transformation in technology – radio has stood the test of time and continues to punch above its weight when it comes to contributing to the diversity of voices and local stories in our media sector.
“For 34 years the ACRA Awards have honoured the talent and dedication of those within the industry who have brought news, talk, sport, music and entertainment to our homes and cars, uniting us all in a way that is both fresh and enduring. I congratulate the many winners and finalists at tonight’s awards,” said Minister Rowland.
Australia’s love of podcasts was recognised with five podcast awards, including the first Podcast Host of the Year Award, won by Abbie Chatfield (It’s A Lot, LiSTNR, SCA) and the internationally acclaimed ‘The Children in the Pictures Podcast’ (LiSTNR, SCA) as Podcast of the Year.
“The commercial radio industry is growing and evolving in a very exciting way – with new audio forms and new digital platforms,” Mr Ennals said.
“Podcasts and audio streaming are being embraced by listeners and the ACRA Awards recognise not only the potential of this market, but the superb Australian content being produced right now.”
The 2023 Awards marked the first ‘Gudinski’ Australian Music Champion Award, presented to Triple M’s Homegrown with Matty O by 2018 Hall of Fame inductee Lee Simon, who was a close friend of the late Michael Gudinksi, the founder of Mushroom Records in Australia.
Peking Duk’s I Want You featuring Darren Hayes was named the inaugural Most Played Australian Song, presented by Australian music legend Jenny Morris OAM.
The inaugural ‘Brenno’ Best New Talent On Air awards, name in honour of the 2002 Hall of Fame inductee, the late John Brennan, recognised Laura O’Callaghan, Triple M Adelaide SCA (Metro), Gina Jeffreys, Star 104.5, Central Coast, NOVA Entertainment (Provincial) and Isabella Roldan, Chill FM, Launceston, ARN
(Country).
WINNERS FOR 2023 AUSTRALIAN COMMERCIAL RADIO AWARDS (ACRAs)
ENTERTAINMENT & TALENT
BEST ON AIR TEAM (METRO)
Jonesy & Amanda; Brendan Jones, Amanda Keller, WSFM, Sydney NSW, ARN
BEST ON AIR TEAM (PROVINCIAL)
Jimmy & Nath; Jimmy Smith, Nath Roye, Hit100.9, Hobart, SCA
BEST ON AIR TEAM (COUNTRY)
Mixx Brekky with Jimmy & Lippi; Matt Lipiarski, James Thwaites; Mixx FM, Colac, VIC, ACE Radio Broadcasters
INDIVIDUAL TALENT OF THE YEAR (METRO)
Kyle Sandilands; KIIS 1065, Sydney, NSW, ARN
INDIVIDUAL TALENT OF THE YEAR (PROVINCIAL)
Ellie Angel-Mobbs; Hit 104.7, Canberra, ACT, ARN/SCA
INDIVIDUAL TALENT OF THE YEAR (COUNTRY)
Michael Moffett; Triple M, Coffs Harbour, NSW, SCA
BEST PROGRAM/CONTENT DIRECTOR (METRO)
Tony Aldridge; KIIS 1065, Sydney, NSW, ARN
BEST PROGRAM/CONTENT DIRECTOR (PROVINCIAL)
Rod Cuddihy; Mix 106.3/Hit 1047, Canberra, ACT, ARN/SCA
BEST PROGRAM/CONTENT DIRECTOR (COUNTRY)
Matt Lipiarski; 3CS & Mixx FM, Colac, VIC, ACE Radio Broadcasters
BEST NETWORKED SHOW
Kyle & Jackie O Hour of Power; Kyle Sandilands & Jackie Henderson; KIIS Network, ARN
BEST MUSIC HOST (METRO)
Ellie Angel-Mobbs; B105, Brisbane, QLD, SCA
BEST MUSIC HOST (PROVINCIAL)
Sean Brown; Hit 106.9, Newcastle, NSW, SCA
BEST MUSIC HOST (METRO, PROVINCIAL, COUNTRY)
Gemma Sweeney; 93.5 EAGLE FM, Goulburn, NSW, Capital Radio Network
THE BRENNO / BEST NEW TALENT ON AIR – RADIO (METRO)
Laura O’Callaghan; Triple M, Adelaide SA SCA
THE BRENNO / BEST NEW TALENT ON AIR – RADIO (PROVINCIAL)
Gina Jeffreys; Star 104.5, Central Coast, NSW, NOVA Entertainment
THE BRENNO / BEST NEW TALENT ON AIR – RADIO (COUNTRY)
Isabella Roldan; Chilli FM, Launceston, TAS, ARN
BEST NEW TALENT OFF AIR – RADIO (METRO)
Stephanie Clarkson; B105, Brisbane, QLD, SCA
BEST NEW TALENT OFF AIR – RADIO (PROVINCIAL)
Chloe Burgess-Jones; 107.7 Triple M / Hit 101.3, Central Coast, NSW, SCA
BEST NEW TALENT OFF AIR – RADIO (COUNTRY)
Hannah Rapley; Real FM, Mudgee, NSW, Super Radio Network
STATION OF THE YEAR (METRO)
KIIS 1065; Sydney, NSW, ARN
STATION OF THE YEAR (NON-METRO)
Mix 106.3; Canberra, ACT, ARN/SCA
BEST COMEDY SEGMENT
Ben, Liam & Belle, “Andy Lee & Belle’s Room”; Nova 100, Melbourne, VIC, NOVA Entertainment
SALES & MARKETING
SALES TEAM OF THE YEAR (METRO)
Nova 93.7 Commercial Team; Perth, WA, NOVA Entertainment
SALES TEAM OF THE YEAR (NON-METRO)
GOLD FM98.3 & AM1071 Sales Team; Central Victoria, VIC, ARN
BEST REGIONAL SALESPERSON (REGIONAL)
Ronnie Young; River 949, North Ipswich, QLD, ARN
BEST DIRECT SALESPERSON
Clare Doutch; Nova 93.7, Perth, WA, NOVA Entertainment
BEST AGENCY SALESPERSON
Megan Beard; Nova 93.7, Perth, WA, NOVA Entertainment
MOST CREATIVE SALES SOLUTION – NATIONAL
Fitbit – Breaking Ground; Nova Entertainment; Sydney, NSW, NOVA Entertainment
PROMOTIONS DIRECTOR OF THE YEAR (METRO)
Annette George; 101.7 WSFM, Sydney, NSW, ARN
PROMOTIONS DIRECTOR OF THE YEAR (NON-METRO)
Zak Davies; Mix 106.3 / Hit 104.7, Canberra, ACT, ARN/SCA
MOST CREATIVE STATION PROMOTION (METRO)
“Win A Billboard”; The Christian O’ Connell Show, ARN Marketing, Melbourne, VIC, ARN
MOST CREATIVE STATION PROMOTION (PROVINCIAL)
Jimmy & Nath’ s Wild Goose Chase; Jimmy Smith, Nath Roye; Hit100.9, Hobart, SCA
MOST CREATIVE STATION PROMOTION (COUNTRY)
Locals Sing Christmas; Jenny Burrow, Mal Rock, 2MG & Real FM, Mudgee, NSW, Super Radio Network
MARKETING TEAM OF THE YEAR
SCA Marketing Team; SCA, Melbourne, VIC, SCA
BEST MARKETING CAMPAIGN
The Christian O’Connell Show, “Win a Billboard”: ARN Marketing & GOLD Content, GOLD104.3, Melbourne, VIC, ARN
PODCASTS & DIGITAL
PODCAST HOST/S OF THE YEAR
It’s A Lot; Abbie Chatfield, LiSTNR, Sydney, NSW, SCA
BEST PODCAST BY A RADIO SHOW
Bianca, Ben & Lakey, Lift the Lid Podcast; 90.9 Sea FM, Gold Coast, QLD, SCA
PODCAST OF THE YEAR
The Children in The Pictures Podcast; Akhim Dev, Emma Lancaster, Belinda Lopez, Jennifer Goggin, Simon Nasht, Romy Sher, Darcy
Thomson, Bonnie Lavelle; LiSTNR, Sydney/Melbourne, SCA
MOST INNOVATIVE DAB OR PODCAST FORMAT
TikTok Trending on iHeartRadio; TikTok Trending Team, iHeart, National, NSW, ARN
BEST NEW TALENT – PODCAST
Matty Mills “Not So PG”; Nova Podcasts, Sydney, NSW, NOVA Entertainment
PRODUCTION
BEST RADIO SHOW PRODUCER (METRO)
James Willis; 2GB, Sydney, NSW, Nine Radio
BEST RADIO SHOW PRODUCER (NON-METRO)
Haylee Potts; Mix 106.3, Canberra, ACT, ARN/SCA
BEST PODCAST PRODUCER (SHOW)
Matt White, Stories of Origin, 9Podcasts; Sydney, NSW, Nine Radio
BEST PODCAST PRODUCER (AUDIO)
Darcy Thomson, The Children in The Pictures; LiSTNR, Melbourne, VIC, SCA
BEST IMAGING PRODUCER (METRO)
Natasha Thorniley; 92.9 Triple M, Perth, WA, SCA
BEST IMAGING PRODUCER (PROVINCIAL)
Matt Innes; 92.5 Triple M, Gold Coast, QLD, SCA
BEST IMAGING PRODUCER (COUNTRY)
Sophie Jackson; 3WM & Mixx FM, Horsham, VIC, ACE Radio Broadcasters
DIGITAL TEAM OF THE YEAR
Joshua Fox, Ella Kanna; KIIS 1065, Sydney, NSW, ARN
BEST DIGITAL CONTENT CREATOR
Scott Couchman; KIIS97.3, Brisbane, QLD, ARN
BEST INNOVATION IN ENGINEERING
Gino Canzano; SCA Engineering Team, Melbourne, VIC, SCA
BEST STATION PRODUCED COMMERCIAL – SINGLE (METRO)
David Getting Decked; Joshua Robins, Tim Whittington, Mix 94.5, Perth, WA, SCA
BEST STATION PRODUCED COMMERCIAL – SINGLE (PROVINCIAL)
North East Bin Hire; Mark Stevens, Cassie Aldridge; 2AY, Albury, NSW, ACE Radio Broadcasters
BEST STATION PRODUCED COMMERCIAL – SINGLE (COUNTRY)
Home Harmony; Tamara Heinjus, Nat Marshall; 783 Triple M, Albany, WA, SCA
BEST STATION PRODUCED COMMERCIAL – CAMPAIGN (METRO)
Vinnies; Darren Russell & Eddie Bye, NOVA Entertainment CREATE, NOVA Entertainment
BEST STATION PRODUCED COMMERCIAL – CAMPAIGN (PROVINCIAL)
Be Safe | Be Alive; Chris Tankey, Cath Bell & Adam Jansen; Mix 106.3 / Hit 104.7, Canberra, ACT, ARN/SCA
BEST STATION PRODUCED COMMERCIAL – CAMPAIGN (COUNTRY)
Mowers and More; Cameron Horn; SCA Coffs Harbour, NSW, SCA
TALK, NEWS & SPORT
BRIAN WHITE AWARD FOR EXCELLENCE IN JOURNALISM (METRO)
Clinton Maynard; 2GB, Sydney, NSW, Nine Radio
BRIAN WHITE AWARD FOR EXCELLENCE IN JOURNALISM (NON-METRO)
Katie Woolf; Mix 1049, Darwin, NT, ARN
THE GLENN DANIEL AWARD – BEST NEWS PRESENTER FM
Patrina Jones; GOLD104.3, Melbourne, VIC, ARN
BEST NEWS PRESENTER AM
Amie Meehan; 2GB, Sydney, NSW, Nine Radio
BEST NEWS EVENT COVERAGE
Victorian Floods; Neil Mitchell; 3AW Melbourne, VIC, Nine Radio
BEST LOCAL NEWS TEAM
David Dollin, Hamish Finlay, Isabel Everett, Dan Flegg, Madeline Larsen; Triple M, Newcastle, NSW, SCA
BEST CURRENT AFFAIRS PRESENTER
Ben Fordham; 2GB, Sydney, NSW, Nine Radio
BEST SPORTS PRESENTER (METRO
Gerard Whateley; SEN 1116am, Melbourne, VIC, Sports Entertainment Network
BEST SPORTS PRESENTER (NON-METRO)
Gus MacLeod; 2AY, Albury, NSW, ACE Radio Broadcasters
BEST SPORTS EVENT COVERAGE (METRO & NON-METRO)
2022 State of Origin Decider; The Continuous Call Team; 2GB, Sydney, NSW, Nine Radio
BEST SPORTS EVENT COVERAGE (NON-METRO)
2022 AFL Grand Final; K rock Football Commentary Team, K rock 95.5, Geelong, VIC, Grant Broadcasters
BEST DOCUMENTARY – RADIO
Bali Bombing 20 Years On; Chris Davis/Ben Ryan; KIIS Network, Sydney, NSW, ARN
BEST COMMUNITY CAMPAIGN (METRO)
Mel Dzelde Rescue: The Spirit of Christmas; The Ali Clarke Breakfast Show; Mix-102.3, Adelaide, SA, ARN
BEST COMMUNITY CAMPAIGN (PROVINCIAL)
Pack the Bus; Mix 106.3 Product Team, Canberra, ACT, ARN/SCA
BEST COMMUNITY CAMPAIGN (COUNTRY)
Thank A First Responder Day; Dana Hamilton; 98.1 Power FM, Muswellbrook, Hunter Valley, NSW, ARN
BEST TALK PRESENTER (METRO)
Neil Mitchell; 3AW, Melbourne, Nine Radio
BEST TALK PRESENTER (NON-METRO)
Katie Woolf; Mix 104.9, Darwin, NT, ARN
MUSIC
BEST MUSIC FEATURE
Behind The Hits – Remembering Taylor Hawkins; Triple M LiSTNR Music Team, Sydney, NSW, SCA
THE GUDINSKI – AUSTRALIAN MUSIC CHAMPION
Triple M’s Homegrown with Matty O; Matthew O’ Gorman, Julia Di Gregorio, Chris Holland, Kalun Townsend, Triple M Network,
Melbourne, VIC, SCA
MUSIC DIRECTOR OF THE YEAR
Jake Powell; CADA, Katoomba / Western Sydney, NSW, ARN
MOST PLAYED NEW AUSTRALIAN SONG ON COMMERCIAL RADIO
Peking Duck – I Want You (feat. Darren Hayes), Sony Music Australia
MOST PLAYED NEW SONG ON COMMERCIAL RADIO
Miley Cyrus – Flowers, Sony Music
SPECIAL
HALL OF FAME
Laurel Edwards, 4BC Nine Radio
Steve “Pricey” Price, Triple M Townsville, SCA
DIVERSITY & INCLUSION AWARD
People Experience; Nova Entertainment, National, NSW, NOVA Entertainment
Please login with linkedin to commentACRAS CRA jackie Kyle Sandilands
Latest News
TikTok & Disney Team Up On Premium Ad Delivery
Disney is set to join TikTok’s Pulse Premiere as a publisher and deliver premium ad-viewing experiences to brands and consumers. The new partnership is part of the Disney100 activation on TikTok that delivers content from Disney, Disney Parks, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, and ESPN, including nostalgic theme songs, iconic moments, unique behind-the-scenes Disney […]
Westpac New Zealand launch next chapter of Together Greater with the Publicis Connected Platform
Westpac have launched the next expression of their brand platform Together Greater, with Saatchi & Saatchi New Zealand, Digitas and Spark Foundry, together as part of the Publicis Groupe Connected Platform model. The launch films, OOH and social content feature numerous New Zealanders including Westpac staff aiming for their ‘Greater’ big or small. One 30-second […]
Tennis Australia Unveils “Hit Different” Campaign In First Work From BMF
Much like the first cicada, cockroach & painful sunburn of the summer, the first tennis ad of the summer has arrived.
It’s 10 Quick Questions With CHEP CEO Lee Leggett
There’s no one busier than an agency boss, that’s why we keeping things short and sweet with 10 quick questions with CHEP supremo, Lee Leggett… CHEP has garnered heaps of award shortlists and wins lately, have you been surprised? It’s always a pleasant surprise when you see the shortlists come out and of course picking […]
Steve Price Inducted Into 2023 Hall of Fame as SCA Awarded 30 ACRA’s
SSCA has received 30 ACRA Awards including Best On-Air Team (Provincial), Best New Talent On Air, Podcast Of The Year, Podcast Host Of The Year and Marketing Team Of The Year. Pictured Above – left to right; Blair Woodcock, head of regional content at SCA. Steve Price, former Triple M Townsville presenter. Dave Cameron, chief […]
New Australian Metaverse Advisory Council to launch at SXSW Sydney
The Australian Metaverse Advisory Council (AMAC) launches this week with a clear vision to help Australian industry, government and consumers to effectively harness and navigate the immense potential of the next digital revolution. Pictured above: Angus Stevens – chair of AMAC and CEO of Start Beyond AMAC will have its official launch at SXSW Sydney, […]
Seven’s Mel Hopkins Warns Industry To “Not Fall Into The Trap Of Throwing Stones” At SXSW Sydney
Seven’s CMO Mel Hopkins has warned the industry to not “throw stones” at the the first SXSW Sydney if things aren’t “perfect”. “I think our job as an industry is to champion this [SXSW] and not fall into the trap of throwing stones if it’s not 100 per cent perfect. It’s never been done out […]
Spark Foundry: Clients Want Agency Teams Built Around Skillset, Not Seniority.
New findings released by Spark Foundry Australia have revealed that marketers view strategy and specialist skillsets as the most valuable contribution agencies can make to their business. Pictured above- Foundry CEO, Imogen Hewitt The results come from the newly released ‘Finding the Holy Grail: The Quest for the Ultimate Client Agency Model’ report – a […]
Tourism Tropical North Queensland Announces Cannes in Cairns Is Back
Tourism Tropical North Queensland has announced that Cannes in Cairns will return for another year. The highly successful Cannes in Cairns event for the advertising, marketing and media industry is expected to attract 2000 delegates in 2024 after numbers doubled this year from the 650 who attended the inaugural Cairns event in 2022. “We are […]
AMI Celebrates 90th Anniversary With Bold New Brand And Guidelines
AMI has unveiled a dynamic new brand and a comprehensive new set of marketing guidelines that reflect its commitment to innovation and excellence in an ever-evolving marketing landscape. With the celebrations of its 90th anniversary this year, the peak industry body for marketing, the Australian Marketing Institute (AMI) has announced the launch of a new […]
AMI Marketing Excellence Awards Winners For 2023 Announced
Australian Marketing Institute (AMI) has announced the 2023 national winners in the marketing industry’s premier awards for marketing distinction. The AMI Marketing Excellence Awards recognise 17 Campaign Categories and 11 Special Categories. The AMI Marketing Excellence Awards has become one of the biggest programs on the Australian marketing calendar. For over 40 years, the Awards […]
Creative Is The New Targeting – 5 Tips From Meta To Maximise Ad Performance
AI-powered ad tools, such as Meta’s Advantage+ solutions, are increasing campaign efficiencies, giving advertisers more time to focus on strategy. The next big lever to pull is creativity. Creativity plays a critical role in driving performance and business outcomes. However, attention spans are getting shorter and shorter – a recent study shows that Gen Z […]
Research From Deloitte Digital Shows A 12% Return On Generative AI Investments
Deloitte Digital’s new research on Generative AI in Marketing Content Production reveals that Generative Artificial Intelligence is already reshaping content production for marketing, with 26% of surveyed marketers already using Generative AI, with another 45% planning to by the end of 2024. In a rapidly evolving digital world, content marketing stands as a key element for […]
“From A to Double ‘D’, we want Australians to check ’em regularly”: Aussie Confectionery Brand Partners With National Breast Cancer Foundation
Australian family-owned confectionery brand Double ‘D’ is making a monthly donation plus 5% of all online sales from their hugely popular Smart Sweets range to the National Breast Cancer Foundation (NBCF) for the next 12 months. The announcement was made by Double ‘D’ managing director, Justin Hughes at the mid-point of Breast Cancer Awareness Month. […]
INVNT Announces Tech And Innovation Driven Line Up For SXSW
INVNT™, the Global Live Brand Storytelling agency and the official host and curator of SXSW Sydney®, has revealed the expansive line-up and program for SXSW Sydney’s Discovery Stage in the Tech & Innovation Expo.
Livewire and EssenceMediaCom Deliver New Video Game Partnership Through UberEats
Livewire, the global gaming marketing company, and EssenceMediacom have delivered an exclusive collaboration between tech platform Uber Eats and Starfield, Bethesda ANZ’s hot new video game that launched in early September. The Starfield storefront features a collection of food, beverages and unique items that will be available for a limited time until sold out and […]
ABC Journalist Labelled Baby Beheading Claims In Israel-Hamas Conflict “Bullshit”
Pumped for some pending weekend hijinks? Feel utterly deflated and morose with this appalling news.
InMobi Introduces Addressability Gradient, Empowering Advertisers to Solve Identity-Loss Challenges
InMobi today unveiled InMobi Addressability Gradient, a platform designed to support marketers throughout the transition from identity-centric targeting to new solutions that have limited consumer identity signals. This AI-powered innovative tool marks a significant stride forward in addressing the challenges posed by the ever-evolving landscape of digital advertising. The Gradient enables advertisers to navigate the […]
Thursday TV Ratings: Things Get Slippery On The Block
The Thursday TV numbers are in and as much as B&T would like to report a few surprises there was none whatsoever.
Bundaberg And Kettle Chips Team Up For Summer Collaboration
Bundaberg & Kettle team up for a summer collaboration. Yet, B&T doubts it'll be as good as a VB & cashew collaboration.
Val Morgan Unveils New Advertising Opportunities At Sydney Upfronts
It's all the news from the Val Morgan upfronts. Alas, no news of any Stars Wars prequels or sequels on the horizon.
Yahoo Integrates Identity solution With Twilio Segment
Yahoo has announced a new integration with Twilio Segment Customer Data Platform (CDP) to drive greater advertising reach and relevance, without relying on third-party cookies. Twilio Segment’s direct integration with Yahoo ConnectID will enable advertisers to future-proof their business and activate first-party data across screens in a cookieless world. More than 25,000 businesses worldwide use […]
UnLtd: Big Dream – Nine, EssenceMediacom And Cocogun Inducted To Hall Of Good
As much as B&T admires UnLtd's 'hall of good', there's something far more compelling with a 'hall of evil'.
Under 30, Flirty And Thriving? B&T’s 30 Under 30 Awards, Presented By Vevo, Are BACK
Remember ZhuZhu Pets, Harry Potter films & Coldplay's first album growing up? Then you're a 30 Under 30 candidate.
Christina Aguilera & Latto Bring Hip Hop & Opera Together For Menulog
Does your pantry consist of out-of-date flour, vanilla essence & a can of chick peas? Revel in this latest Menulog work.
“Stay Out Of Politics!” Calls To Boycott Eco-Brand Lush After “Boycott Israel” Sign Spotted In Store Window
Lush customers exiting stores with a nasty dose of war propaganda & an all-pervading stench of aloe vera and strawberry.
Friday Trivia Time!
It's Friday! Which can mean only one thing - it's B&T trivia time! That and doing little to no work this afternoon.
“Ideas As ideas In Themselves Are Worthless” – Legendary Director James Cameron Speaks On Streaming, AI and Creativity
B&T a very lucky attendee at James Cameron's Sydney talk yesterday. Still, nothing new on the Jack & Rose door finale.
CHEP Network Named Effective Agency Of The Year At Last Night’s Effies
B&T a lucky attendee at last night's Effies. Today's foggy head a testament to our relationship with the wine waiter.
Thicker Than Water: B&T Explores Adland’s Family Connections With Half Dome
It's B&T's new series of adland family members who work together, play together and strangely don't detest one another.
Publicis Again The HoldCo’s Stellar Performer, With Q3 Organic Growth Up 5.3%
Work at Publicis? Well, give yourself or a colleague a pat on the back on these numbers. Just don't be gropey about it.
B&T Awards The Work: Check Out The Incredible Best Media Campaigns This Year!
Here's what sent B&T Awards judges hearts into a flutter in the hotly anticipated media campaigns category.
Uber One Is Fighting Hunger In New Campaign From Special
Admittedly, this ad is actually in Taiwanese. So be careful if you think you're being monitored by Chinese operatives.
NOVA And Amazon Extend Partnership With New Alexa Campaign
NOVA Entertainment has announced a new campaign as part of its partnership with Amazon Alexa, continuing to educate the growing smart speaker audience on the ease and accessibility of NOVA’s content through Alexa-enabled devices. Following the success of Australian industry-first campaign last year, the latest campaign features the Nova’s national Drive show Ricki-Lee, Tim […]
Full-Service Indie Claxon Ignites The Indie Vs HoldCo Debate
The holding companies have been likened to beige in feisty new campaign. With beige reportedly calling in the lawyers.
Scope3 Raises $20M USD In Series B Funding Led By GV
Scope3, the collaborative sustainability platform decarbonising media and advertising, has announced a $20 million Series B funding round led by GV. (Pictured Above: Left – Anne Coghlan, COO and co-founder of Scope3. Right – Brian O’Kelley, CEO and co-founder of Scope3) The investment will be used to accelerate the development of Scope3’s collaborative sustainability platform […]