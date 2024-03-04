R/GA Public Practice Disrupts Traditional Models With Strategic Senior Hires In Canberra
Creative innovation Studio, R/GA Public Practice’s has appointed a new senior team following growth of its public sector.
Lead image: R/GA Public Practice Team
The public Practice’s distinct approach disrupts traditional consulting, agency, and outsourcing models that have become less relevant with the evolution of the public sector.
R/GA’s has achieved rapid success by securing the Australian Federal Government as its founding client and crafting the brand and experience for the Museum of Chinese in Australia.
The Public Practice has also unveiled the digital platform for the Victorian Department of Education in collaboration with Indigenous-owned social enterprise We Are Warrior to orchestrate The City of Sydney New Year’s Eve firework and Calling Country.
The four new senior members include Skye Kibbey, Senior Product Strategist from Deloitte Digital, who leverages 20+ years of experience to enhance public sector systems with a product-oriented mindset.
Technology director Sam Brunno, previously with Dentsu Merkle, blends creativity with
hands-on tech problem-solving for enterprise and public sector clients, having a track record delivering solutions for the Department of Foreign Affairs, Australian Curriculum Reporting Authority (ACARA), and Footlocker.
Joe McKinley transitioned from Deloitte Digital with a 20-year career working with clients such as the Department of Defence, Jetstar, and Funlab.
Group account director Nick Trembath, joining from Liquid Interactive, ensures strategic collaboration without silos, leveraging his 14+ years of diverse experience for timely project outcomes.
“R/GA’s Public Practice is reshaping public sector engagement by turning services into experiences, campaigns into movements, and bureaucracies into brands”, said Tish Karunarathna, executive director, R/GA.
