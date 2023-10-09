QMS Partners With NAB, BMW And More For SXSW

As Sydney prepares for the start of SXSW (South by Southwest) Sydney 2023 in less than a week, leading digital outdoor media company QMS is working with an impressive collection of brands across the City of Sydney network during the week-long “festival of festivals”.

Six QMS partners will be featured on the digital City of Sydney street furniture network during the landmark event: Suntory -196, NAB, BMW, Visit Victoria, Universal Pictures Group (Five Nights at Freddy’s), Live Nation and The Lott.

Running from 15 to 22 October, the inaugural SXSW Sydney® will be the biggest celebration of creativity in the southern hemisphere, with over 1,000 scheduled events and large interstate and international crowds expected to flock to the Harbour City and its 33 surrounding suburbs.

QMS general manager – City of Sydney, Olivia Gotch, said: “We’re thrilled to be able to work with our commercial partners during such an exciting and unique week in Sydney. With so many local and international visitors keen to celebrate the latest in creativity and innovation within the stunning streetscape of the City of Sydney, our network is the perfect creative canvas for connecting with consumers and maximising our clients’ impact.

“Our audience data has shown that previous major events such as Sydney WorldPride 2023 and Vivid Sydney 2023 have proven to be successful in driving significantly increased audience uplift. Key Vivid precincts that included our bespoke advertising packages saw audience numbers rise by 113 per cent on weekend evenings, with Circular Quay assets seeing an increase of 215 per cent”.

“We are very excited about the opportunity SXSW Sydney® presents to our City of Sydney commercial partners and look forward to helping them achieve their brand goals,” she said.

QMS is presenting partner of the SXSW Sydney® Media Industry Conference Track running 16 to 20 October with programming that covers the media landscape, the power of the companies who currently control the message, and the players bringing new ideas to the table.

SXSW Sydney® has been featured across QMS’ national digital network including digital large format, Impulse and the City of Sydney network to raise awareness and promote ticket sales ahead of the start of the festival.

As the official outdoor media partner of the Australian Olympic Team for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, QMS has also partnered with AUSBreaking to present a breaking battle and panel discussion on the opening day of SXSW Sydney® at Tumbalong Park on 15 October.