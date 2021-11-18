PubMatic Is Delivering At Cannes In Cairns!
We’re delighted to announce PubMatic as gold sponsors of Cannes in Cairns, presented by Pinterest.
Our getaway-style, fully-vaxxed conference is all about inspiring future-focused ideas in the Australian media, marketing and communications landscape. PubMatic says they “can’t wait to deliver with their ‘Tech And Creativity – A Match Made In Heaven’ session”.
“Our mission is to fuel the endless potential of internet content creators.
Cannes in Cairns, is the perfect arena for companies and individuals who champion creativity in business to come together, share ideas, discover and inspire the next wave of innovation in our industry.”
And because they really know how to deliver, PubMatic will be treating lucky attendees to a special VIP dinner at the heritage-listed Hemingway’s Brewery on Cairns Wharf!
Cannes in Cairns is on from 2 to 4 February 2022. You can view the full speaker schedule HERE, and grab your ticket HERE.
Latest News
Criteo Launches Contextual Advertising Solution
Global technology company, Criteo launched a new contextual advertising solution in Australia to connect first-party commerce data with real-time contextual signals. In the lead up to the announcement, Criteo recently interviewed 79 Australian marketers after Google’s announcement to delay plans to phase out third-party cookies in the Chrome browser until 2023. Of the interviews, 2-in-5 […]
Zenith Launches Zen Academy To Promote Junior Talent
Zenith has announced the launch of ‘Zen Academy’ aimed at training junior staff and developing the next generation of leaders. The agency has also introduced digital campaign management and visualisation technology Rubii, to automate time-consuming manual tasks, and allow staff to focus on learning and applying new skills. Zen Academy will pilot in Q1 of […]
The Sun Herald Appoints Melissa Stevens To Editor
Australian journalist Melissa Stevens has been appointed Editor of The Sun Herald. Currently living in Hong Kong in her role as digital editor for the South China Morning Post, Stevens will lead The Sun Herald in a new era for the 72-year-old masthead. She will begin in mid-February. Tory Maguire, executive editor, said: “I’m absolutely thrilled someone […]
Ice Cream Brand Streets Has Released A Jewellery Collection
Be the life of the party with this ice-cream inspired jewellery range. Even more so if you've got the goolies pierced.
Rupert Murdoch Unleashes On The Tech Giant’s Business Practices
Rupert's back railing against the tech giants. Apparently Jerry's been forced to ban all talk of it at the dinner table.
Dean Dezius Scores New Role As General Manager Of Freeview
Dean Dezius joins the Freeview team and is happy to go by either Deano, the D-Man or even Double D.
Tourism Australia Unveils $4m Ad Campaign To Woo Singaporeans Down Under
Tourism Australia woos Singaporeans in new campaign that doesn't say they can chew gum or take a durian on the bus.
Hungry Jacks Becomes Pride Of South Australia With New Crows AFL Partnership
After a disappointing 15th in this year's AFL comp, Crows players advised to steer clear of any sponsor's products.
Initiative Appoints Erin Jakubans As Its New Chief People Officer
You can go weeks, months waiting on people officer news and now two in one day! Office fridge clean-outs imminent.
Tom Tilley Signs New Agreement With LiSTNR To Continue Hosting The Briefing
Tom Tilley, host of the successful daily news podcast The Briefing on LiSTNR, has re-signed a new agreement with SCA. Tilley is Australia’s leading voice in current affairs for young people, and after a decade of hosting radio, has grown a loyal following of listeners to his new audio-on-demand offering The Briefing on LiSTNR. The Briefing is […]
ACCC Will Not Oppose Meta’s Proposed Acquisition Of Kustomer
The Australian Competition & Consumer Commission (ACCC) will not oppose Meta’s, previously known as Facebook Inc., proposed acquisition of customer relationship management (CRM) software provider Kustomer. During the investigation, the ACCC heard that access to Meta’s messaging services is important for (CRM) providers, particularly middle-sized businesses. ACCC chair, Rod Sims (featured image) said: “We were […]
Clive Palmer’s Party Spends $2 Million On YouTube Ads, Only To Have Them Removed
If you ever want to prove the persuasive power and irresistible pull of advertising, then Clive definitely ain't it.
Wycleaf Jean Accidentally Drops Range Rover’s CEO On His Head At Corporate Bash
Just the luck - no boozy work parties for 18 months and then the first one back you can't remember any of it.
TV Wrap: Gruen Continues To Delight & Wins The Night In Entertainment
Gruen again confirms viewers' interest in the machinations of the ad industry and utter indifference to actual ads.
Australia’s Happiest Customers Revealed In Reader’s Digest’s 2022 Quality Service Awards
Real surprises in the Reader's Digest Quality Service Awards. No more so than people still reading Reader's Digest.
Modibodi’s Marketing Starts A Larger Conversation
If there's a brand starting a conversation at the moment, it has to be Modibodi. Have more to say after reading this.
German Retailer Penny’s Unveils Epic, Weepie And Very Bleak Post-Pandemic Christmas Ad
Typically, the only tears at Christmas tend to be due to the huge cost of it. Not so this tear-jerker of a festive spot.
Telco Belong Sponsors Victorian Queer Arts & Culture Festival Midsumma
Midsumma may look like another B&T spelling clanger, but it's actually a correctly spelt super-hip queer arts festival.
“The North Pole, The South Pole, And You”: Ponant Launches New Campaign Via FRED & FARID, ACCIDENT And NOSIDE Paris
French cruise line Ponant is reminding travellers of the sheer magnitude of the world in a new ad campaign. The campaign was written by FRED & FARID, directed by ACCIDENT, and produced by NOSIDE Paris. The ad begins with shots of outer space, bringing us closer and closer to Earth, as distorted narration from actor […]
Victoria Bitter Gifts Fans Their Own Personalised Stubbies For The Silly Season
VB clearly tired of its drinkers splurging on a case of Crownies at Christmas with enticing festive promo.
CHEP Promotes Cass Jam And Fee Millist To Creative Director Roles
No one loves a twist on the classic press photo like B&T, so it's hats off here for this impressive levitation number.
The Works Appoints Ex-MercerBell CEO Julie Dormand To Managing Partner Role
The highly decorated Julie Dormand joins The Works team. Highly decorated as in achievements, not tinsel and baubles.
GroupM Nabs Initiative’s Scott Laird For Chief People Officer Role
GroupM appoints Scott Laird for chief people officer role. Says he won't be doing lunchtime rounds of the Rag & Famish.
In A Changing Digital World, Attention Is A Marketer’s Most Powerful Asset
Work in marketing? Regularly spend over $300 on your hair? This report says impeccable locks may not be your best asset.
B&T’s Women Leading Tech Awards To Return In 2022 And Entries Are Open!
Are you first called on to fix frozen computers, copier jams or tight jar lids? Women Leading Tech has your name on it.
Five Steps To Increase Your Influence At Work
Rebecca Houghton (main photo), author of Impact: 10 Ways to Level up your Leadership, is a leadership and talent expert and founder of BoldHR. In this guest post, Houghton says we all seek more influence at work and, adds, here’s how to get just that… Influence is like the El Dorado of leadership – a […]
‘Brand Safety Is Human Safety:’ Twitter Take New Approach To Build Trust With Advertisers
In their new approach to creating a safer online environment and build trust with advertisers, Twitter said ‘brand safety is human safety.’ As advertisers are becoming more and more cautious about brand safety, Twitter are taking steps to build trust. The three key areas of focus to achieve this are policies, products and partnerships. Head […]
The Social Media Shift Every Media Rights Holder & Creator Needs To Get Behind
Creating stacks of content but not creating stacks of cashflow from it? This read comes with a "ching ching" at the end.
‘Between Us:’ New Drug Awareness Campaign By D.O.A And Penington Institute
Penington Institute and D.O.A have launched a new street poster campaign, ‘Between Us,’ to reduce harms associated with drug use. Due to common stigmas surrounding drug use, Penington Institute engaged D.O.A to develop a targeted campaign that would allow more drug-related safety for drug-users. The posters (featured image) contain targeted images, language and symbols that […]
LiSTNR & Schwartz Media Announce Strategic Partnership
LiSTNR and Schwartz Media have announced that they have entered into a strategic partnership for Schwartz’s existing podcast titles, 7am and The Culture. The partnership comes along with co-production opportunities between the companies to develop and publish new journalist-led podcasts. Schwartz Media is a highly respected independent news company, which publishes The Saturday Paper and […]