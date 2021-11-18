PubMatic Is Delivering At Cannes In Cairns!

We’re delighted to announce PubMatic as gold sponsors of Cannes in Cairns, presented by Pinterest. 

Our getaway-style, fully-vaxxed conference is all about inspiring future-focused ideas in the Australian media, marketing and communications landscape. PubMatic says they “can’t wait to deliver with their ‘Tech And Creativity – A Match Made In Heaven’ session”. 

“Our mission is to fuel the endless potential of internet content creators.

Cannes in Cairns, is the perfect arena for companies and individuals who champion creativity in business to come together, share ideas, discover and inspire the next wave of innovation in our industry.”

And because they really know how to deliver, PubMatic will be treating lucky attendees to a special VIP dinner at the heritage-listed Hemingway’s Brewery on Cairns Wharf!

Hemingways brewery

Cannes in Cairns is on from 2 to 4 February 2022. You can view the full speaker schedule HERE, and grab your ticket HERE.

