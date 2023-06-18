Publicis Media Names Two Senior Client Leads For Adobe Account
Publicis Media has today announced two senior client leads for the Adobe media account, with Minsun Collier (lead image) responsible for the APAC region, based in Sydney, and Matthew Mills taking on the Japan remit, based in Tokyo.
Publicis Media won Adobe’s international media account across EMEA, APAC and Japan in March 2023 following an extensive review, and will jointly operate a new global centre of excellence to service the account.
Matthew Mills
On the appointment, Publicis Groupe’sCEO for APAC, Jane Lin-Baden, said: “Adobe has a strong vision for fuelling growth in this region and we’re building a bespoke team to support this. Led by Minsun Collier, a true media evangelist who helps businesses to navigate the changing media landscape and set them up for success, we are thrilled to be welcoming Adobe to our portfolio of flagship brands in APAC.”
Publicis Groupe’s CEO for Japan, Gareth Mulryan, added: “With his entrepreneurial spirit, Matthew has the smarts and curiosity we need to lead Adobe in Japan, their second largest global market. He’ll work closely with Publicis global on all levels to help drive growth in a key market. It’s an exciting time for Adobe in Japan and we’re honored to be part of their journey here.”
Collier is an established senior leader, client consultant and media specialist with experience in accelerating business growth through the application of digital media, data, and technology. Prior to joining Publicis Groupe, she has worked in media agencies in key roles including National Head of Digital and National Head of Data & Technology Acceleration.
Meanwhile, Mills is an experienced media planning and investment professional, having developed media models for leading global businesses that drive deeper customer relationships, brand reputation and profit. Prior to his role with Publicis, Mills has held positions in media agencies across Japan, Australia, and the UK.
Collier said: “Adobe is one of the most trusted brands and innovative organisations in the world, which is why I’m thrilled to be leading the Adobe APAC team. The opportunity to lead an incredibly talented group of people, collaborate with the brilliant marketing minds at Adobe and find new and compelling ways to tell the brand’s story across the region is truly special.”
Mills added: “I am thrilled to join the Publicis team in partnering with Adobe at a key stage in their growth story. I can’t wait to apply our industry first growth plan, integrating media, content, technology and advanced analytics to accelerate customer growth for the business.”
