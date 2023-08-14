Paul Wilkinson Departs Half Dome

Paul Wilkinson (right), Half Dome’s commercial director has departed the agency after joining from Publicis-owned Spark Foundry in February last year.

Announcing his departure on LinkedIn, Wilkinson said that leaving the independent agency was “bittersweet” and that it had been a “spectacular ride.”

It has been reported that Wilkinson was made redundant after the agency after it reassessed its operations following a growth period.

Wilkinson said that he will be “doing the school run” and “getting the spring veggies ready to go in the ground” as his next career steps before heading onto the next challenge.

On LinkedIn, Will Harms, co-founder and head of product at Half Dome thanked Wilkinson for his work and said he “can’t wait” to see where he would land.

Joe Frazer, head of growth at the agency said in a statement:

“Paul has been part of revolutionary change at Half Dome, with his expertise and support across many teams within our business giving a hugely important contribution during his time with the agency. Half Dome has been through growth at pace over the past 12 months and, not uncommon when organisations experience such growth, it’s sometimes necessary to reassess role requirements, and this is what we have done with our commercial and investment functions and operations, which we will be announcing shortly.

“Wilko has been a huge part of Half Dome’s journey, and has become and remains a close friend of all in our leadership team, we thank and we wish him well on future endeavours.”