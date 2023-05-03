Outbrain Poaches Amrita De La Peña From Sprout Social For APAC MD Role

Outbrain has appointed Amrita de la Peña as managing director, APAC.

In her new role based out of Singapore, de la Peña will lead the company’s expansion across the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region, including Japan, driving growth and building partnerships with agencies, brand advertisers, and publishers.

Previously Sprout Social’s APAC general manager, de la Peña has more than 25 years experience in the digital marketing realm and spent six years building Twitter’s advertising business including four years as head of global brands, JAPAC.

“I am excited to join Outbrain at a time when the company is poised for significant growth in the APAC region,” says de la Peña.

“More and more marketers are understanding the real importance of trusted, premium content environments and looking to drive measurable outcomes and deeper engagement with audiences. I look forward to helping more brands, advertisers, and publishers leverage Outbrain’s suite of innovative technology and create even more value for all sides.”

De la Peña’s appointment follows other recent Outbrain appointments, including a new chief product officer, chief technology officer, and other senior leaders across the business organisation.

Alexander Erlmeier, chief revenue officer of Outbrain, added: “Amrita is a seasoned leader with a track record of success in the digital marketing and advertising space. We are thrilled to have her on board as we continue to innovate our solutions to better serve brands, advertisers, and publishers. With her expertise and leadership, we are confident that we can build even more strong partnerships and deliver innovative solutions for our clients.”