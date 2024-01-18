Origin Energy Extends Partnership With Netball Australia

Origin Energy has announced it will extend its partnership with Netball Australia into a fifth year.

Ahead of the Origin Australian Diamonds’ first appearance for 2024 in the Netball Nations Cup this Sunday, Origin has re-signed as the team’s official naming rights partner, with branding to feature across all playing and training uniforms.

Origin will also extend its support at the top tier of domestic competition, continuing as a major partner of the Suncorp Super Netball League.

The partnership first launched in 2020, with Origin and Netball Australia working together to help grow the number one team sport for women and girls in Australia from the grassroots level through to the elite level.

Netball Australia Interim CEO Stacey West thanked Origin for their strong ongoing support for the sport, which has more than one million participants. “Together with Origin, we will continue to grow the sport of netball in Australia from the grassroots through to our Origin Australian Diamonds,” West said.

“The Origin Australian Diamonds have won every major tournament they’ve played in the past two-and-a-half years, including being crowned Commonwealth Games gold medallists and World Champions and with the ongoing support of Origin will continue to make Australia proud”.

Origin Australian Diamonds defender Joanna Weston was excited to announce the partnership would enter a fifth year. “It’s really exciting to have Origin re-sign as our naming rights partner,” Weston said.

“We’ve been incredibly lucky to have had Origin’s support for the past four years and we wouldn’t be on the court without them”.