Origin Energy Extends Partnership With Netball Australia

Origin Energy Extends Partnership With Netball Australia
B&T Magazine
Edited by B&T Magazine



Origin Energy has announced it will extend its partnership with Netball Australia into a fifth year.

Ahead of the Origin Australian Diamonds’ first appearance for 2024 in the Netball Nations Cup this Sunday, Origin has re-signed as the team’s official naming rights partner, with branding to feature across all playing and training uniforms.

Origin will also extend its support at the top tier of domestic competition, continuing as a major partner of the Suncorp Super Netball League.

The partnership first launched in 2020, with Origin and Netball Australia working together to help grow the number one team sport for women and girls in Australia from the grassroots level through to the elite level.

Netball Australia Interim CEO Stacey West thanked Origin for their strong ongoing support for the sport, which has more than one million participants. “Together with Origin, we will continue to grow the sport of netball in Australia from the grassroots through to our Origin Australian Diamonds,” West said.

“The Origin Australian Diamonds have won every major tournament they’ve played in the past two-and-a-half years, including being crowned Commonwealth Games gold medallists and World Champions and with the ongoing support of Origin will continue to make Australia proud”.

Origin Australian Diamonds defender Joanna Weston was excited to announce the partnership would enter a fifth year. “It’s really exciting to have Origin re-sign as our naming rights partner,” Weston said.

“We’ve been incredibly lucky to have had Origin’s support for the past four years and we wouldn’t be on the court without them”.

“We’re delighted to be extending our partnership with Netball Australia and continuing our support of the world’s best netball team, the Origin Australian Diamonds, and the world’s premier domestic competition,” said Origin’s general manager of marketing, Catherine Anderson.

“Over the past four years, we’ve built a strong relationship with Netball Australia, supporting one of Australia’s most-loved sports at all levels”.

“The Origin Australian Diamonds have enjoyed significant success on the court through this period, as well as being excellent role models within the community. We’re excited to continue to help grow netball in Australia and work together to create good change in sport”.

The world number-one ranked Origin Australian Diamonds will begin the Netball Nations Cup against New Zealand in London this Saturday, before taking on England and for the first time in history Uganda.




Please login with linkedin to comment

Netball origin energy

Latest News

AI chatbot usage and concepts
  • Technology

Avanade Research: Retailers Betting Big On AI, Yet Struggling to Get Ready

At the recent NRF (National Retail Federation) Big Show in New York held last weekend, Avanade showcased some of the best in retail AI innovation. Avanade highlighted the challenges facing retailers in the AI race for survival, competitive advantage, and market share through enhanced customer experiences. While the arrival of Microsoft’s new retail AI solutions will […]

Adobe Premiere Pro Innovations Making Audio Editing Faster, Easier & More Intuitive
  • Technology

Adobe Premiere Pro Innovations Making Audio Editing Faster, Easier & More Intuitive

Ahead of the 2024 Sundance Film Festival, Adobe has announced an intuitive new audio experience in Premiere Pro (beta) that makes editing faster and easier than ever before, saving experienced professionals valuable time while enabling newcomers to quickly access the tools they need. Available in beta, Premiere Pro’s new innovations include interactive fade handles on […]