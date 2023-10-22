“One Talk At A Time”: BMF Creates First National Child Sexual Abuse Prevention Campaign

On behalf of the Australian Government, BMF has created the first national child sexual abuse prevention campaign, “One Talk at a Time”. The campaign demonstrates that together we can create a safer world for our kids, free from sexual abuse, one preventative talk at a time.

Between 2014 and 2019, Australia witnessed a concerning 21 per cent rise in reported child sexual assaults. The behaviour change campaign demonstrates both the risk of child sexual abuse, but also the power of conversation in progressively reducing that risk.

“One Talk at a Time” calls for a collective effort to prevent child sexual abuse by helping adults understand that the risk of the unthinkable can be reduced, one talk at a time.

“Christina Aventi, Chief Strategy Officer, BMF said: “Child sexual abuse is a subject that’s hard to face let alone talk about. We don’t know how to broach the subject with our kids. This can paralyse us into silence. But silence creates space for people who abuse to come between children and those who protect them, and that is where child sexual abuse can hide. Every time we talk, we break that wall and fill that ‘space’ with support, taking power away from perpetrators and help prevent child sexual abuse for every child” said Christina Aventi, chief strategy officer at BMF.

“Bringing an end to child sexual abuse feels like a problem so large and insidious that many of us don’t know where to begin or even if it’s achievable. But reaching as a solution as a community may be possible if we start with one talk at a time” Tom Hoskins, creative director at BMF, said.

The integrated campaign is live in Australia across TV, cinema, radio, social and digital.