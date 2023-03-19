Omnicom’s John Lynch Replacing Pia Coyle As MFA Outdoor Futures Council Chair

The Media Federation of Australia (MFA) has appointed John Lynch, head of OOH and audio partnerships at Omnicom, as chair of the MFA Outdoor Futures Council (OFC).

Lynch will replace Pia Coyle, who vacated the Chair post after joining PHD as general manager Sydney from her previous role at Avenue C.

MFA CEO Sophie Madden said: “The OFC is recognised as a strong and credible voice in the OOH industry and in recent years has made huge leaps in simplifying out-of-home, and most importantly, in building trust. I’d like to thank Pia for her tireless work with the committee since its inception in 2019 and wish her well in her new role. John is similarly passionate, and his expertise will prove invaluable as we continue to make improvements, particularly with the launch in 2024 of a global best-practice outdoor measurement system, MOVE 2.0.”

The OFC works with out-of-home industry suppliers, vendors, and the Outdoor Media Association to ensure media agencies and OOH operators are developing the right metrics, technology, and accountability to underpin the growth of outdoor advertising.

Lynch added: “In keeping with our industry purpose of ‘We Are The Changers’, the OFC has been at the forefront of leading change for almost four years now. I’m proud and grateful for the opportunity to continue to make an impact in enhancing trust and transparency in such an important channel.”

Outgoing OFC Chair Pia Coyle said: “I have loved my time chairing the OFC. As a passionate and aligned agency collective, we have achieved so much. The OFC is in great hands with John and I am excited to see how he and the team continue the work in making outdoor more efficient, effective and accountable. This committee and the outdoor channel will always be close to my heart.”

In the year ahead, the OFC will focus on improved OOH audience measurement and the development of MOVE 2.0, education and effectiveness, among other projects.

The OFC is comprised of the following members:

Sophie Madden, MFA CEO

John Lynch, head of OOH and audio partnerships, Omnicom Media Group (Chair)

Luke Hutchinson, chief investment officer, Hearts & Science

Simon Reid, national head of partnerships, Initiative

Tina Gavros, general manager – Trading, Publicis Media

Andrew Murray, head of trading, UM

James Lambert, head of sightline, GroupM

Kate Vinck, Head of OOH & radio/audio, dentsu

Steph O’Donnell, group investment director Melbourne, Carat

Thomas Macerola, head of investment, Publicis Groupe

Peter Grose, Head of marketplace Sydney, Wavemaker