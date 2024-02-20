Nutella & Pizza Hut Partner To Launch Huge New Menu Item Via WiredCo.

Picture this. A freshly baked, deliciously gooey and irresistible 8-in-1 giant vanilla cookie, served warm. Now imagine a delectable drizzle of hazelnut spread, NUTELLA on top.

No further imagination is needed as Pizza Hut has launched its brand-new Loaded Cookie with NUTELLA this Thursday, 22nd February, set to become an Aussie favourite in their 270 restaurants across Australia.

A deliciously sweet love affair in every bite, this is not just another new menu item for Pizza Hut.

“As a personal NUTELLA lover, I’m genuinely excited to introduce a new sweet addition to our menu – the Loaded Cookie with NUTELLA. It’s a simple yet delicious treat that captures the essence of togetherness and we can’t wait to share it with Australians,” said director of marketing and digital for Pizza Hut, Simon Stocks.

“The warm, NUTELLA drizzled cookie is perfect for sharing and adds a sweet touch to those cozy moments with a loved one, family or friends”.

Available for delivery from Thursday, 22nd February, Aussies can get their hands on the new Loaded Cookie with NUTELLA either on Pizza Hut’s website or app from $10.95. Or get Pizza Hut’s personal favourite and make it a bundle with their new premium, Australian-made Ice Cream with a 500ml tub for $16.95.

Campaign credits:

Client: Pizza Hut Australia

Client: Director of Marketing and Digital for Pizza Hut, Simon Stocks

Client: Brand Manager, Eleanor Bruinenberg

Agency: WiredCo.

Content: WiredCo.

Production: WiredCo.

Digital media: WiredCo.