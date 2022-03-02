NRL Premiers The Panthers Name Motorola As Official Smartphone Partner

NRL premiers the Penrith Panthers has announced that Motorola Mobility has signed on as the club’s official smartphone partner.

Panthers is the first Australian sporting franchise to team up with the global telecommunications company, which already enjoys successful partnerships with iconic NBA franchises Milwaukee Bucks and Indiana Pacers.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Motorola to the Panthers corporate network,” Panthers Group CEO Brian Fletcher said.

“It is a fantastic endorsement of our club to have the support of a globally recognised and respected brand like Motorola.

“Like Panthers, Motorola is relentless in its pursuit of excellence and we’re looking forward to sharing their innovative products with our members and fans.”

Since 1928 Motorola has been designing, creating and delivering purposeful innovations that transform the way people connect with the world around them.

Motorola will use the Panthers partnership to engage with members and fans across the club’s digital channels and in-person at BlueBet Stadium, with a number of exciting initiatives and giveaways planned for 2022.

“Motorola Australia is very excited to be partnering with such an iconic club as the Penrith Panthers, following the tremendous 2021 premiership win and during a period of unprecedented growth of Motorola in Australia,” Head of Motorola Australia and New Zealand, Kurt Bonnici said.

“Both Motorola and Penrith Panthers are renowned as leaders in their respective fields and have both played an integral part in Australians’ lives throughout the decades.

“We couldn’t think of a better club to support and look forward to introducing the Panthers fanbase to some of Motorola’s latest smartphone innovations as we enter the 2022 season.”