NRL Premiers The Panthers Name Motorola As Official Smartphone Partner

NRL Premiers The Panthers Name Motorola As Official Smartphone Partner
B&T Magazine
By B&T Magazine
SHARE
THIS



NRL premiers the Penrith Panthers has announced that Motorola Mobility has signed on as the club’s official smartphone partner.

Panthers is the first Australian sporting franchise to team up with the global telecommunications company, which already enjoys successful partnerships with iconic NBA franchises Milwaukee Bucks and Indiana Pacers.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Motorola to the Panthers corporate network,” Panthers Group CEO Brian Fletcher said.

“It is a fantastic endorsement of our club to have the support of a globally recognised and respected brand like Motorola.

“Like Panthers, Motorola is relentless in its pursuit of excellence and we’re looking forward to sharing their innovative products with our members and fans.”

Since 1928 Motorola has been designing, creating and delivering purposeful innovations that transform the way people connect with the world around them.

Motorola will use the Panthers partnership to engage with members and fans across the club’s digital channels and in-person at BlueBet Stadium, with a number of exciting initiatives and giveaways planned for 2022.

“Motorola Australia is very excited to be partnering with such an iconic club as the Penrith Panthers, following the tremendous 2021 premiership win and during a period of unprecedented growth of Motorola in Australia,” Head of Motorola Australia and New Zealand, Kurt Bonnici said.

“Both Motorola and Penrith Panthers are renowned as leaders in their respective fields and have both played an integral part in Australians’ lives throughout the decades.

“We couldn’t think of a better club to support and look forward to introducing the Panthers fanbase to some of Motorola’s latest smartphone innovations as we enter the 2022 season.”

Please login with linkedin to comment

Motorola Motorola Mobility Penrith Panthers Sports Marketing

Latest News

“I’m A Gay Filipino Man Working In Australia’s Adland, Here’s What I’ve Learned!”
  • Opinion

“I’m A Gay Filipino Man Working In Australia’s Adland, Here’s What I’ve Learned!”

Karl Faustino (main photo) is a trading manager at Havas Media Group Australia. Originally from the Philippines, in this guest post he reveals his experiences of being a gay man from a Philippines perspective, an Australian one and from an Aldander one, too… I’m a 35-year-old Asian gay man who has been in media for […]

Opinion

by B&T Magazine

B&T Magazine
Drum Roll! Madeline McKeown Snags Seven’s David Leckie Scholarship Program Award
  • Media

Drum Roll! Madeline McKeown Snags Seven’s David Leckie Scholarship Program Award

Seven West Media is delighted to announce that Madeline McKeown is the recipient of the inaugural David Leckie Seven Scholarship Program. The annual program was established in September 2021 in memory of former Seven West Media Chief Executive Officer, the late David Leckie. It was set up in conjunction with Skye Leckie and David and […]

Designing for Diversity: A Deep Dive with Atlassian’s Tarra van Amerongen 
  • Technology

Designing for Diversity: A Deep Dive with Atlassian’s Tarra van Amerongen 

How do you reform an industry? On the face of it, the ramifications of partial representation may seem obvious, but the unconscious impact of a default “one-size-fits-men” model extends to areas many businesses take for granted, including the process of product development itself.  As design and innovation leader at Atlassian, Tarra van Amerongen explains: “Bias […]

Partner Content

by Atlassian