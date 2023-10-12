NOVA And Amazon Extend Partnership With New Alexa Campaign

NOVA Entertainment has announced a new campaign as part of its partnership with Amazon Alexa, continuing to educate the growing smart speaker audience on the ease and accessibility of NOVA’s content through Alexa-enabled devices.

Following the success of Australian industry-first campaign last year, the latest campaign features the Nova’s national Drive show Ricki-Lee, Tim & Joel (pictured above), as well as Ricki-Lee’s latest single Point of No Return, showing audiences how they can connect with Nova all around the home with Alexa’s ‘play everywhere’ feature.

Adam Johnson, NOVA Entertainment’s chief growth officer said NOVA Entertainment is committed to investing in both the smart speaker audience’s discovery and experience. “Following the success of Amazon and NOVA’s initial collaboration last year, it made sense to continue this conversation with our audience. Our shared ambition is to continue to show Australians how easily their voice can unlock world-class audio content wherever and whenever they want,” Adam said.

“NOVA Entertainment is passionate about ensuring our content – whether it’s broadcast, streaming or podcasts – is available on our audience’s terms. Simply saying “Alexa, play Nova everywhere” is such an elegant use-case for this, and having Ricki-Lee, Tim & Joel bring this to life in the new campaign will no doubt bring more listeners in through Alexa and allow our partnership to continue to flourish”.

In addition to Amazon Alexa ownership doubling since 2021*, streaming of NOVA Entertainment content through Amazon Alexa has increased 46% year-on-year and Nova Podcasts has seen a 43% increase over the same period**. NOVA Entertainment and Amazon Alexa are committed to making access and discovery of popular NOVA shows, music and podcasts as easy as possible for listeners.

The campaign creative, featuring Ricki-Lee Coulter, Tim Blackwell and Joel Creasey from Nova’s Ricki-Lee, Tim & Joel drive show, will run across broadcast video-on-demand, online video, socials, OOH, audio (broadcast and streaming) and podcasts. Nova Breakfast Shows will also make an appearance on OOH activity in Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane.

“Our customers love streaming radio through Alexa, which is why we’re so thrilled to be partnering again with Nova. This year’s collaboration demonstrates the commitment we both have to delivering an exceptional listening experience, and allows us to continue to delight our customers with engaging content from vibrant radio personalities at any time of day, simply by asking Alexa” Jen Beirne, head of marketing for Amazon Alexa, Australia and New Zealand said.

In parallel with the marketing activity, NOVA Entertainment continues to invest in their digital capabilities when it comes to the smart speaker integration. The ability to link existing NOVA Entertainment accounts with Amazon accounts via Alexa will be released soon, allowing consumers to unlock HD Audio across all of NOVA Entertainment’s digital products. Over time, this link will provide consumers with increasing benefits and further enhance their listening experience.