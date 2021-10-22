Nine Radio Network Records 11.07 Million Streams For September
The digital strength of Nine Radio’s talk stations reached new heights in September, achieving more than 11 million stream starts and more than one million podcast downloads.
According to the Triton Webcast figures released by Nine today, the talk radio network recorded 11.07 million streams.
As Sydney and Melbourne emerge from lockdown, listeners are turning to Nine’s trusted talk radio stations for the latest and most reliable news, information and opinion.
In September, the week of the Melbourne earthquake and mass protests saw 3AW hit a streaming record for the station with 1.34 million stream starts in the wake of these events.
The network’s broader push into podcasting has also resonated with podcast listeners, with data showing the talk network’s podcast downloads in September are up 16 per cent year on year, and 11 per cent month on month.
Nine Radio’s head of digital audio, Hayley Bourne, said: “It’s clear our listeners have embraced a new era of talk radio, streaming us anytime, anywhere on any device.”
“Events like Melbourne’s earthquake reinforce that we are the only radio network broadcasting live and local content, all day, every day, and when something big happens in Melbourne people turn to 3AW for fast, accurate, reliable and trustworthy information.”
“We have a clear and large signed-in digital user base that we are commercialising at scale, improving the content experience and providing targeting for advertisers.”
Sources: Triton Webcast Metrics, September 1-30 2021, Cume, Session Starts, Unless otherwise specified; The Australian Podcast Ranker, Triton Digital, September 2021
Please login with linkedin to commentNine radio podcasts talk radio
Latest News
Donald Trump Set To Launch His Own Social Media Platform TRUTH Social
Donald Trump announces plans for his own social media platform. Melina to offer tips on how to look perennially sour.
Facebook Trademarks Names In Australia As Rumours Of A Rebrand Mount!
If you were to rank tech billionaires on hair, it'd go Musk, Zuckerberg, Gates, Bezos. Honourable mention Cannon-Brooks.
Queen Of Aussie Pop Culture Abbie Chatfield Signs Podcast Deal With LiSTNR
Reality TV star, influencer and unabashed over-sharer Abbie Chatfield has signed with SCA to bring her hugely popular and fiercely candid podcast, It’s A Lot to Australia’s biggest audio content creator – LiSTNR. Chatfield’s never been afraid to call out bad behaviour or tell it like it is. And that’s just what people love about […]
Cheetah Digital Announces Major CM Group Merger
CM Group, a portfolio of martech companies focused on multichannel digital marketing, today announced its merger with Cheetah Digital under the CM Group name. The merger expands and enhances both CM Group’s and Cheetah Digital’s ability to deliver innovative email, omnichannel, personalization, and loyalty solutions. The combined company will own a broad array of technologies […]
Thursday TV Wrap: Gogglebox Wins Entertainment War, Growing Audience From Last Week
Gogglebox is always wholesome Thursday night fun. And certainly more wholesome than the pub's 'porn & prawn' night.
The OG Wiggles Are Guest Programming Iconic Music Show rage
The Wiggles set to program iconic music show rage & enabling fans to re-visit their 25-year hatred of The Cockroaches.
German Finance Reporter Hilariously Trolled By Cheeky Son During Live Cross
Here's one of those fun Friday stories B&T likes to run. Not like on our maudlin Mondays or our tumultuous Tuesdays.
Smart Accelerates CTV Growth Ambitions Via Publica Partnership
Independent ad tech platform Smart has announced a new partnership with connected TV (CTV) ad platform Publica to accelerate its growth ambitions. The integration is a major step in Smart’s commitment to building a scaled, vertically-integrated TV advertising platform for media buyers and sellers following its recent acquisition of global premium CTV demand-side platform (DSP) […]
TV News Network Calls In The Police After Mistakenly Playing Porn Instead Of The Weather Report
Thanks to the overuse of pixillation, this article seamlessly moves from extreme NSFW to mere gentle reprimand from HR.
The Hallway Extends Work With Streamotion, Creating Name And Brand Identity For News Streaming Service Flash
B&T is loving the new 24-hour news site Flash. And we will be loving it right up to the end of our four-week free trial.
ID Collective Snares Sportsgirl Account
B&T's editor is a huge Sportsgirl fan. Which is rather strange, because he's not particularly sporty.
Good Weekend Celebrates The World Reopening With Special ‘52 Weekends Away’ Edition
Good Weekend's '52 Weekends Away' allows you to spend the same on two-nights that'd get you flights and a week in Bali.
Edge Creates First Local Campaign For Nevro, “I Am Not My Pain”
Independent creative agency Edge has launched Nevro’s first local campaign, “I am not my pain”. Nevro is a medical technology company offering innovative solutions to chronic pain. Their HFX therapy has been available in Australia since 2011 and is a form of spinal cord stimulation (SCS), where an electrical device is implanted surgically near the […]
Dishing The Dirt On 10’s Upfronts With Beverley McGarvey & Rod Prosser
B&T has gone right to the coalface to get the lowdown on 10's Upfronts here. So expect a bit of the 'black lung' too.
“We’ve Got Massive Goals”: Meet The Foundation Working To Support NSW’s Most Vulnerable Women
As much as we love a porn weather story, B&T loves nothing more than reporting on bold initiatives like this one.
Seven Appoints Tara Carlon As Executive Producer Of Digital/Sport
Tara Carlon now left with few excuses in the office footy tipping comp after being named Seven's EP of digital/sport.
Apparent Tunes Up With Sydney Symphony Orchestra After Being Appointed Media Agency Of Record
B&T loves a bit of the Sydney Symphony. Although we have to admit we don't know our overtures from our virtuosos.
Bundaberg & Leos Enlist Comic Becky Lucas To Celebrate The Pubs Reopening
B&T is definitely celebrating the pubs reopening, and that's despite spending most of lockdown pissed.
Burberry Dazzles In Spectacular Spot As Models Literally Take To The Air
Burberry once again chasing the Millennials in spunky new work. Begrudgingly holding on to that whole beige/check thing.
IPG Unveils “Remarkable” 15% Q3 Growth
With COVID behind it and no gigantic meteors on the horizon, Interpublic predicting healthy growth into 2022.
Why Facebook’s Metaverse Will Transform Marketing As We Know It
Metaverse all set to usurp cookieless as the most overused word in the media and marketing industries.
NGINX Launches Parodic “Investigative Reporter” Campaign Via The Misfits
As a disclaimer, The Misfits is also the publisher of B&T. Proof we're both omni-dimensional & gluten strategic.
Pinterest Announces New Tools, Features and Experiences For Users
Pinterest has introduced a new suite of creator and Pinner products and experiences globally, as the platform continues to evolve to become home for the next generation of creators. At its second annual Pinterest Creators Festival, featuring Megan Thee Stallion and Storm Reid. Pinterest creators Kerin Rose Gold, Wendy’s World, Henri Purnell, Carolina Gelen and […]
Digitas Creates Its Own Flavour With Data-Driven Beer
Data is now even dictating the taste of beer. That said, VB still valiantly sticking by the whole sweat and BO thing.
Afterpay’s New Study Shows How Ys And Z Aussies Are Feeling About Post-Lockdown Life
Afterpay the latest brand to unveil post-lockdown research. Here's hoping we don't get another vax virulent mutation.
Research By Hootsuite And We Are Social Reveals Social Media Usage Has Increased To More Than Half A Billion
New data from Hootsuite and We Are Social reveals that as of June, social media user numbers have jumped by 13 per cent since the same time last year, with the latest data showing an increase of more than half a billion users in just 12 months. The Digital 2021: July Global Statshot report revealed key findings […]
Come From Away Reopens In Sydney!
Producers Rodney Rigby and Junkyard Dog Productions have announced that the worldwide smash hit, Tony and Olivier award-winning musical COME FROM AWAY, has reopened at the Capitol Theatre in Sydney. The pandemic led to all theatre shows closing curtains in Sydney, however, with vaccinations rates soaring and restrictions easing, the theatre is back and Sydney […]
Guardian Australia Launches Revealing Climate Change Podcast, Australia V The Climate
Former PMs, high-ranking politicians and climate experts blow the whistle on how Australia became an international climate change pariah in the new Guardian Australia podcast series, Australia v the climate. Guardian Australia will release a special investigative podcast series ahead of the Cop26 global climate summit, scrutinising Australia’s role in the climate crisis over more […]
Canesten Australia Launches University Of Down Under (#UdoU) Featuring Abbie Chatfield To Teach Aussies About Intimate Health
The new online interactive video course uses ‘never before seen in Australia’ technology to empower and break taboos for Gen Z women, who wish conversations about thrush were more acceptable.
LG SIGNATURE Makes Moves In Partnership With Sydney Dance Company
Do you explode into interpretative dance when opening the fridge? This LG-Sydney Dance Company promo is just the ticket.