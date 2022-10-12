Nielsen Appoints Kirsten Riolo as Head of Publishers and Platforms in Australia

Kirsten Riolo has joined Nielsen as head of publishers and platforms.

Riolo has more than 25 years of experience with both qualitative and quantitative research across brand, service, product development and media creative evaluation for print, radio, outdoor, online and TV, and will spearhead Nielsen’s push to cement its suite of measurement solutions as the industry standard for Australian publishers seeking independent, accurate data.

Lucas Carreras, executive director of Nielsen Australia, said, “With management and hands-on experience, working with traditional approaches and new technologies, such as machine learning and social media intelligence across a range of verticals, Riolo knows the industry inside and out. We’re thrilled to be working with such a respected and collaborative expert who will help us reinvent and recharge our commercial offerings and relationships with publishers and platforms.”

Riolo added, “Over the many years I’ve worked in this industry, Nielsen has consistently provided a range and depth of solutions for publishers, and their technical expertise is of the highest calibre. I’m excited to utilise these solutions to help fuel growth and meaningful outcomes for clients.”

Monique Perry, managing director of Nielsen Pacific said, “The appointment of Riolo shows our commitment to the industry and that we’re here to support our clients’ growth as they navigate customer-led transformation. We are looking forward to Riolo’s experience and fresh approach enabling our clients to solve new problems with existing Nielsen assets! Measurement is a team sport and we look forward to Kirsten joining the Nielsen team!