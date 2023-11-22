News.com.au Named No.1 Digital News Brand For 10th Month Running

News.com.au has been named Australia’s number one digital news brand for the 10th consecutive month, according to latest rankings from Ipsos iris for October 2023.

With the largest audience in the News category in Australia, news.com.au delivered an audience of 12.706 million, up 7.6 per cent month-on-month. With a margin of 896,000 ahead of the closest competitor, news.com.au’s highly engaged audience reached one in two online Australians with an average time spent of 32 minutes per person.

News.com.au also had the largest audiences in the Entertainment, Finance, Sport, Technology and Travel news categories:

  • Entertainment News – 5.544 million – news.com.au Entertainment
  • Finance News – 5.321 million – news.com.au Finance
  • Sports News – 4.770 million – news.com.au Sport
  • Technology News – 2.537 million – news.com.au Tech
  • Travel News – 2.592 million – news.com.au Travel

News.com.au Editor-in-Chief Lisa Muxworthy (lead image) said it was wonderful to see Australians, once again, choosing news.com.au for their breaking news, analysis, sport and entertainment.

“Australians turned to us at a time when they were trying to navigate both the Voice to Parliament referendum and the escalating crisis in Israel and Gaza,” she said.

“The number of Australians we reached in October, the month Australians headed to the polls, was our biggest since May this year”.

Ipsos iris is Australia’s digital audience measurement currency endorsed by the Interactive Advertising Bureau (IAB), the trade association for online advertising in Australia, providing accurate data about the 21 million Australians aged 14+ who access a wide variety of digital content and services across Smartphone, PC/Laptop and Tablet devices.




