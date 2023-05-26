“Never Again Buy Your Propagandist Merch!” North Face Latest Brand To Fly Pride Flag, But Share Price Heads South!

American outdoor leisure brand The North Face is the latest brand to play in the now murky world of Pride marketing with a new campaign that celebrates the outdoors and Pride month.

Hot on the (six-inch) heels of the Bud Light fiasco that still burns bright two months on, The North Face has launched its latest campaign called “The summer of Pride” which is fronted by a drag queen called ‘Pattie Gonia’ (which, of course, is a dig at rival brand Patagonia.)

Already the campaign has caught the attention of conservative customers and anti-LGBTQI+ and trans activists.

It’s also not the first time the brand has promoted Pride or ‘Pattie Gonia’, unveiling them in a campaign last year.

Check out 2023’s ad below:

The campaign also features a newly released range of rainbow-coloured T-shirts and hoodies for teens and adults, and a range of blankets and camping gear all made from recycled materials.

American media commentators have already noted a seven per cent dip in North Face’s parent company, VF Corp, share price following the launch of the campaign and some are even calling it the “new Bud Light”.

However, North Face is standing by the work. A spokesperson for the brand said on Instagram: “We recognise the opportunity our brand has to shape the future of the outdoors and we want that future to be a more accepting and loving place.

“We’re partnering with Pattie because we believe the outdoors are for everyone,” said the comment that warned that any harmful remarks would be removed.

However, unhappy customers were quick to post negative comments and threaten a brand boycott.

One person posted: “I love hiking in six-inch platform heels why ensuring my thong is visible for everyone to see. North Face KNOWS their customer.”

Another said: “I’ve taken thousands of people on Catholic pilgrimages over the last two decades. Many of them wearing The North Face. Think you can do a collab with me, a Catholic, or would that be too scandalous for your brand?”

“Hey, look, absolutely nothing to do with camping or the outdoors,” opined another.

“This one is easy for me to avoid, never liked their stuck-up, puffy bougie brand anyhow. Tourist garbage,” said one.

While another added: “Will never again buy your propagandist merch.”

While others were concerned about the brand marketing an agenda to children.

“These companies need to stop marketing to littlies. Another one to not support,” said one woman.

Another posted their agreement: “Back in the day (yes, I’m old). Young kids could wear a rainbow of colour and it was just that, but these days it’s just not fun anymore.”

Apart from its Pride collection and the “Summer of Pride” event, North Face is also pursuing its multi-year partnership with the organisation Brave Trails, which hosts a residential overnight summer camp for the LGBTQ+ youth. They have camps in Maryland and California.