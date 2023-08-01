McWilliam’s Wines Plugs Its Premium Fortifieds In Latest Work

McWilliam’s Wines Plugs Its Premium Fortifieds In Latest Work
Brian Olson
By Brian Olson
SHARE
THIS



McWilliam’s Wines is bringing its familiar name back to the train stations in an integrated campaign to promote its newly refreshed premium fortified collection. 

McWilliam’s Wines, one of Australia’s most recognised winemaking names, was, at one stage, prominently featured in the main terminal of Sydney Central Station’s Grand Concourse with its own neon-lit advertisement. This new campaign, which runs for 12 weeks from July, brings the brand back to the train stations with McWilliam’s ‘It’s About Time’ creative, highlighting more than a century of care and craftsmanship behind the winemaker’s distinguished fortified collection. 

In addition to the multiple train station billboard placements across Sydney’s Central, Wynyard, Town Hall and Martin Place stations, McWilliam’s will run advertisements across TV, regional radio and wine-focussed consumer and trade media. 

“These fortified wines are sensational, and it’s so exciting to see McWilliam’s back sharing the story of its amazing wines to Sydney train travellers, albeit with a little less neon,” McWilliam’s Wines brand manager Carrah Lymer said. 

“Fortified wines have played an important role in the history of Australian wine, and for decades, McWilliam’s winemaking team have looked after incredibly rare barrel material to produce these limited releases under the Hanwood Estate range. This is something we wanted to convey in the ad while bringing fortified wines into a similar space as premium wine or whiskey.” 

This is McWilliam’s first major campaign for its premium fortified collection since the brand underwent an entire refresh and launched its age-specific Hanwood Estate range. In addition to a suite of aged fortified releases across its Apera, Tawny, Muscat and Ruby wines, the packaging refresh features a proprietary bottle embossed with the classic McWilliam’s logo and elegant rich black design features. The outer packaging becomes more ornate as the wines increase in age, with distinct gift boxes for the Grand, Rare and Very Rare releases.

McWilliam’s Wines was acquired by the Calabria Family Wine Group in 2021, with the entire fortified campaign managed in-house. The campaign will run through September to promote McWilliam’s fortified wines during the Father’s Day period.

Please login with linkedin to comment

McWilliam's Wines

Latest News

Yahoo Academy Class Of 2023 Winners Announced
  • Advertising

Yahoo Academy Class Of 2023 Winners Announced

An idea to use dad jokes to galvanise industry support for MOOD Tea won the much-anticipated pitch off, to bring the record breaking 2023 instalment of industry talent building program Yahoo Academy to a close. The day-long program held at Luna Park in Sydney saw 40 of the top emerging industry talent from Australia and […]

Aussie Retail Media Platform Zitcha Enters North American Market
  • Marketing

Aussie Retail Media Platform Zitcha Enters North American Market

 Independent retail media platform Zitcha has made its first entry into the fast growing North American market after being selected to launch a full digital retail media network for a leading hardware and agricultural specialist chain. Australian founded and owned, Zitcha has been engaged by Peavey Mart to manage its digital retail media ecosystem, including […]

Research & Insights Agency TRA Unveils Brand Refresh
  • Marketing

Research & Insights Agency TRA Unveils Brand Refresh

Research and insights agency TRA has announced a brand refresh, centred around the proposition ‘The Art of Knowing People.’ The new look and feel, created by renowned brand and design agency, Seachange, reflects the evolution of TRA and includes a refreshed colour palette, font, logo, tagline and a suite of new photographs and videos by esteemed photographer, Toaki Okano.

Pepsi MAX Honours 50 Years of Hip Hop With Notorious B.I.G Collab
  • Campaigns

Pepsi MAX Honours 50 Years of Hip Hop With Notorious B.I.G Collab

This year, the world will celebrate the 50th Anniversary of Hip Hop – the music genre and cultural movement that changed the world. To celebrate this milestone and pay tribute to Hip Hop’s everlasting cultural impact, Pepsi MAX is announcing a partnership and international campaign that honours and amplifies the legacy of one of the […]

How To Create A High-Performance Culture
  • Opinion

How To Create A High-Performance Culture

Kobi Simmat (lead image) is a self-taught expert in business management, advisory services, and the founder of Best Practice Biz. He achieved a $20 million valuation and then a successful sale of his business and now helps others unlock the full potential of their businesses. He’s also author of How to Build a Business Others […]

Opinion

by B&T Magazine

B&T Magazine
TrafficGuard Appoints UM’s Joshua Lowcock As Non-Executive Chairman
  • Technology

TrafficGuard Appoints UM’s Joshua Lowcock As Non-Executive Chairman

Perth-based ad fraud firm TrafficGuard has appointed Joshua Lowcock (pictured) as its non-executive chairman. He currently serves as the global chief media officer of UM, overseeing all omnichannel media and marketing spend for clients, as well as partner ad product, advertising technology and marketing technology innovation. Lowcock has held similar marketing, media, and technology roles […]