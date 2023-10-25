McDonald’s Extends Its A-Leagues Partnership

The Australian Professional Leagues (APL) and McDonald’s Australia have today announced the renewal of their partnership.

Macca’s will continue to be the official quick service restaurant and coffee partner of the Isuzu UTE A-League Men and Liberty A-League Women competitions, as well as the E-League.

The two-year extension will see Macca’s continue to bring the feel good moments through the “Football. i’m lovin’ it” brand platform across media and digital placement, naming rights of men’s and women’s Match Centre on desktop, mobile and app, plus LED signage for the Isuzu UTE A-League Men and for the first time, the Liberty A-League Women.

Commenting on the announcement, A-Leagues commissioner Nick Garcia, said: “We are proud to extend our partnership with such an iconic brand like McDonald’s – increasing the support for football, especially women’s football, across the A-Leagues.

“McDonald’s is a long-standing supporter of the game having partnered with the A-Leagues, with many A-Leagues Clubs, and at a grassroots level for more than six years.

“We can’t wait to bring more football to more fans, in partnership with Macca’s, across season 2023-24.”

Amanda Nakad, marketing director for McDonald’s Australia said: “Over the past 50 years, McDonald’s has been committed to giving back and supporting the communities we operate in.

“Australians have a special connection to the A-Leagues and the feel good moments the sport has given them over the years.

“We are proud to extend our partnership and play our part in helping the A-Leagues continue to have a positive impact on people and communities across Australia, as the Official Quick Service Restaurant and Coffee Partner.”

The Liberty A-League Women kicked off their season earlier this month with record-breaking crowds; the biggest ever crowd for a domestic women’s match and the highest ever cumulative total for one round. While the Isuzu UTE A-League Men season started last weekend with a bang with a host of current and next generation stars shining.