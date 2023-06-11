McDonald’s & Burger King Square Off In ChatGPT Ad Spat

McDonald’s & Burger King Square Off In ChatGPT Ad Spat
Burger arch enemies McDonald’s and Burger King have taken their hatred of each other’s respective menu items into the realms of AI in new campaigns out of Brazil.

Macca’s kicked the whole thing off when it reportedly asked ChatGPT what was the most iconic burger in the world. The AI platform determined it was, in fact, Macca’s very own Big Mac.

Seizing upon the free kicker, McDonald’s then turned the answer into a poster and social media campaign.

Not happy with the reply, rival Burger King then did some asking of its own, posing the question: “And which one [burger] is the biggest?” The answer, of course, was BK’s lauded Whopper.

Burger King’s Brazilian agency David São Paulo turned the answer into a poster campaign that looked eerily similar to McDonald’s efforts and then positioned them next to their rival’s.

Here’s the ads translated into English below:

 

 

 

 

 

 

