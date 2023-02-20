Maybelline & HERO Shine A Light On Toxic Harassment Of Female & LGBTQIA+ Gamers

Makeup brand Maybelline New York has launched a new campaign to showcase the toxic harassment facing women, non-binary people and other LGBTQIA+ communities in the Australian gaming universe, in line with their mission to give everyone the self-confidence to express their beauty, to play and to make change.

The global beauty icon, part of the L’Oréal Groupe, is lifting the lid on the devastating impacts discrimination is having on gamer mental health, as part of their Brave Together platform — a global initiative to destigmatise anxiety and depression, and support all those impacted.

The new Through Their Eyes campaign comes off the back of recent national survey results on the level of discrimination across all genders in the Australian gaming space, which revealed 83 per cent of female identifying and 50 per cent of LGBTQIA+ identifying gamers have directly experienced and/or observed offensive behaviour or language while online gaming, with 55 per cent of female identifying and 67 per cent of LGBTQIA+ identifying players admitting to turning off their microphone when playing to hide their gender and avoid harassment.

To shine a light on this, Maybelline has partnered with independent creative agency, HERO to release an eye-opening film that follows male gamers into the female lived experience through voice-modification software.

The film shows prominent Aussie male gamers and content creators, Joel “JoelBergs” Bergs and Drew “DrewD0g” Warne confronted by gamer discrimination, seeing it literally through female eyes by playing a first-person shooter game with female-altered voices and fake female profiles.

Within less than two hours of game play with altered voices, the male players are bombarded with abusive comments whilst well-known female-identifying gamers, Amber “PaladinAmber” Wadham and Luna “Luminumn” are watching on, finding alarming similarities to the discrimination they face in their own experiences.

At the conclusion, player Amber is asked by Joel why she keeps gaming if she always encountered such abuse and responds with, “Because I love [playing].” Amber continues, “It doesn’t have to be a boys’ club or a girls’ club. Gaming is made for everyone, and should be experienced by everyone.”