Maybelline & HERO Shine A Light On Toxic Harassment Of Female & LGBTQIA+ Gamers
Makeup brand Maybelline New York has launched a new campaign to showcase the toxic harassment facing women, non-binary people and other LGBTQIA+ communities in the Australian gaming universe, in line with their mission to give everyone the self-confidence to express their beauty, to play and to make change.
The global beauty icon, part of the L’Oréal Groupe, is lifting the lid on the devastating impacts discrimination is having on gamer mental health, as part of their Brave Together platform — a global initiative to destigmatise anxiety and depression, and support all those impacted.
The new Through Their Eyes campaign comes off the back of recent national survey results on the level of discrimination across all genders in the Australian gaming space, which revealed 83 per cent of female identifying and 50 per cent of LGBTQIA+ identifying gamers have directly experienced and/or observed offensive behaviour or language while online gaming, with 55 per cent of female identifying and 67 per cent of LGBTQIA+ identifying players admitting to turning off their microphone when playing to hide their gender and avoid harassment.
To shine a light on this, Maybelline has partnered with independent creative agency, HERO to release an eye-opening film that follows male gamers into the female lived experience through voice-modification software.
The film shows prominent Aussie male gamers and content creators, Joel “JoelBergs” Bergs and Drew “DrewD0g” Warne confronted by gamer discrimination, seeing it literally through female eyes by playing a first-person shooter game with female-altered voices and fake female profiles.
Within less than two hours of game play with altered voices, the male players are bombarded with abusive comments whilst well-known female-identifying gamers, Amber “PaladinAmber” Wadham and Luna “Luminumn” are watching on, finding alarming similarities to the discrimination they face in their own experiences.
At the conclusion, player Amber is asked by Joel why she keeps gaming if she always encountered such abuse and responds with, “Because I love [playing].” Amber continues, “It doesn’t have to be a boys’ club or a girls’ club. Gaming is made for everyone, and should be experienced by everyone.”
Maybelline marketing director, Alexandra Shadbolt said, “Maybelline New York has always advocated for feeling confident, powerful and represented. Since the launch of our Brave Together initiative in 2022, it has been our passion to learn more about the lived experiences of women, non-binary people and other LGBTQIA+ communities to understand where more work needs to be done, whilst providing more immediate support to those impacted by anxiety and depression.”
“In understanding the sheer amount of discrimination these communities face in the gaming sphere, we really wanted to showcase this lived experience for more Australians to see what it’s really like in pockets of our online world. We hope that seeing it all play out through the eyes of our players, more gamers can think differently about their own actions and we can all be more conscious of creating a safer, inclusive space in gaming.”
HERO executive creative director, Shane Geffen said, “The more we delved into the gaming world, the more evidence we found that it was a toxic environment for female, trans and non-binary players. Something that was going unchecked.”
HERO copywriter, Anneliese Sullivan added, “It was truly shocking. What we could witness in just a few short hours made us only imagine how it feels to face this hate everyday.”
“It’s really our vision for this film to play a part in turning ambivalent gamers into allies for a safer, more inclusive gaming community for everyone.”
Tracey Campbell, director of marketing and fundraising at ReachOut said, “Online spaces can be positive places for young people to learn, relax and connect with their communities. And, we know that gaming has many positive impacts on the lives of so many young people across Australia that love it. However, young people also tell us at ReachOut that they also experience things like discrimination, bullying and harassment online.
“ReachOut continues to call on online platforms to do more to make their products safer spaces for young people. We also encourage young people and their parents to take a proactive approach to staying safe while gaming, and to seek support if they need it from places such as Kids Helpline, ReachOut and the eSafety Commission.”
The three-minute film launches today (February 16) across owned social media channels and will be screened at Maybelline’s live gaming tournament, the Eyes Up Cup, next month. The tournament will be contested between 32 of Australia’s most impactful women in gaming on a custom Maybelline New York Fortnite mod map designed for the campaign in a collaboration between Maybelline New York, Click Media, Google, and HERO.
Please login with linkedin to commentHERO maybelline
Latest News
Homosexuality Is Not Homogeny
Let WorldPRIDE begin! In this guest post, Ogilvy art director Alex Ward argues as brands attempt to clamber on-board the LGBTQ+ community and with all their clichés, the one-size-fits-all marketing hit is never going to cut it… Three gay men and a bi woman walk into a pitch. When I started my career in advertising, […]
Warwick Capper’s Back For Beard & Blade
Beard & Blade, the Australian home of men’s grooming products welcomes Australian Rules Football legend Warwick Capper for their campaign. The campaign is designed to scale their 500,000+ customer base and engage audiences to raise brand awareness via multiple channels. The purposefully created campaign features the former AFL great musing over his own ludicrous hairstyle. […]
Aussie Adtech Firm Cartelux Crosses The Pacific
B&T loves to report on Aussie tech firms doing well. Less so on billionaire owners fighting with other billionaires.
Reach An Extra 9.3 Million Australians With Boomtown
Boomtown announces return of its regional masterclasses. No knowledge of Lee Kernaghan or Slim Dusty's music required.
Viewers Call Out MAFS Edit Fail
MAFS viewers suggest much of the show is possibly staged. And this from a program where total strangers tie the knot.
Old iPhone Or New Car? Sealed First-Gen iPhone Sells For $90,000!
Here's one of those "general interest" stories B&T likes to run. Although we generally had little interest in it.
Women Leading Tech People’s Choice Award Voting Open Now
Know a woman doing extraordinary things in tech? Vote for her today! Hey, we'll even take slightly above average things
Social Soup Appoints Georgia O’Brien As Revenue Operations Director
Social Soup appoints Georgia O’Brien who can confirm she knows her mulligatawny from her prawn bisque.
Battle For B&T 30 Under 30 People’s Choice Award Continues
Under 30? Got a stack of friends? Is one of those friends a hacker? People's Choice success is practically guaranteed.
“Embarrassing Nonsense!” ABC Reporter Roasts Troll Who Said She’d Dressed Like Sunrise’s Cash Cow
B&T has never been likened to the Cash Cow, although with our jaundice we're occasionally likened to a Banana in Pyjama.
Monday TV Ratings: Survivor Joins MAFS & The Chase In Top 10
Is it just us or does this year's MAFS feel full of heartbreak? We're pining for the randy, philandering bogans.
Why Marketers Must Be Careful Using ChatGPT To Write Business Content
Did clients hate your latest marketing pitch? ChatGPT's ongoing haplessness fast proving the perfect fall-guy.
Motorola Announces Two-Year Partnership With Richmond Football Club
If the mullet hairdo can come back in for footy players, it's only fair an 80s telco brand can too.
Jem Salcedo Relocates From Sydney To Head Up Azerion’s Melbourne Operations
Azerion has announced that Jem Salcedo will head up its Melbourne operations and will relocate from New South Wales shortly. Salcedo had previously been Azerion’s head of sales ANZ but her new role will see her be responsible for providing Melbourne brands with Azerion’s creative and performance advertising solutions. Salcedo originally joined Inskin Media, which […]
Network 10’s Lisa Squillace Departs Amid New Sales Structure At The Broadcaster
10's local newsagent fast running out of those garish, oversized farewell cards as latest staffer heads for the exits.
“The Fantasy Lab” New Nova Football Podcast
Champions are made not born. That’s why NOVA Entertainment has joined forces with two of the biggest fantasy football fanatics, to bring you the latest Nova original podcast “The Fantasy Lab” launching on Tuesday 21 February. Hosted by former NRL star Tim Moltzen and Fantasy guru Josh Halling, “The Fantasy Lab” is your bible for […]
Herd MSL Wins Microsoft’s PR, Ending 20-Year Oglivy Relationship
Herd MSL wins Microsoft's PR. Designers apparently unhappy having to hide their Macs during client visits.
Microsoft Hits The Brakes On Bing AI Chatbot After It Compares Reporter To Hitler
AI Chatbots, driverless cars, the Qatar World Cup & Australia's tour of India - all good in theory. All good in theory.
Would You Let Bundaberg Fans Throw You A Wedding?
Do you have warring sides of the family? Then hosting your wedding in the Bundy distillery is definitely not for you.
“Stop Eating Me!” Deakin University Finds Our Food Needs Graphic Warning Labels
Could our food go the way of tobacco? That's graphic warning labels, not eating a Snickers bar after sex.
TikTok Trials Revamped Creator Fund In The US Called “Creativity Program”
TikTok says it will pay creators more for posting longer videos. Stresses not from the Taiwanese democracy movement.
James Wright Returns As CEO Havas Creative Network, Gayle While Appointed CEO At Host/Havas
Havas veterans return to run local ops. Fatted calf overlooked for a tray of egg sandwiches and savoury party quiche.
Hootsuite Unveils Downloadable Workbook For Sufferers Of Social Media Writer’s Block
Do you suffer from writer's block? There's this downloadable workbook or there's always cheap red wine.
Dan Lake Joins B&T’s Sister Title Travel Weekly As Editor
Meet Dan Lake, the new editor of B&T's sister title Travel Weekly. Hey, sister/sworn enemy, same thing for us, really.
TwentyTwo Digital To Cook Up New Email Marketing For Domino’s
A strange stench of pepperoni and frozen prawns descends on the TwentyTwo Digital offices after adding Domino's.
Snap Partners With ReachOut To Help Aussies Ally With LGBTQIA+ Community
PRIDE has officially kicked off, so it'll be all things gay for a few weeks. Except, of course, at the befuddled NRL.
Amplified Intelligence Report Shows Foxtel Viewers More Engaged Than Free-To-Air
With these "most engaged viewer" reports, how do they know you haven't just dozed off on the couch?
oOh! Benefitting From Shift Of Ad Dollars From Other Media – oOh! CEO Cathy O’Connor As Profits Grow 343 Per Cent
Rag & Famish announces the pies have officially sold out, as oOh! staff treat themselves after impressive half-years.
The Media Store Bolsters Senior Leadership Team With Two Appointments
The rude health of adland again on show with this appointment story. And the queue to get into Chin Chins on Friday.
TV Ratings Sunday: MAFS Reigns As ABC Beats Seven And Network 10
B&T has no idea what Vera even is, but it's on the ABC on Sunday nights & it's giving the free-to-airs the right shits.
Viewability A Challenge In Connected TV Environments
In this op-ed, Imran Masood (pictured), DoubleVerify’s ANZ country manager explains that while Connected TV (CTV) presents an exciting opportunity for advertisers, it isn’t without problems. CTV combines the audience targeting capabilities of digital with the large screen viewing experience of linear TV. According to Magnite research, 83 per cent of all Australian OTT users […]
Missed the TikTok Young Lions Workshops? Catch Up Now
Missed last week's Young Lions workshops? Relive them again via the miracle that is the internet and USB cables.
Birds Eye Highlights Its Sustainability Creds In New Work Via Wunderman Thompson
Worried those corn kernels in your stool haven't been sustainably harvested? Enjoy a fret-free poo with this news.
Facebook & Instagram Now Trialling Twitter-Like Paid Verification From $19.99 A Month
Mark Zuckerberg clearly not happy with just obscene wealth, as he plots obscene, unpronounceable wealth.
Cummins&partners Unveils Rebrand & Restructure
Cummins&partners unveils rebrand and restructure. B&T suspects fire walking and colleague catching involved somewhere.
Fortnite Launches In-Game Bandcamp Radio Station
B&T's not even entirely sure why we're running this story other than to possibly ratchet up our gaming cred.