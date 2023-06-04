Matt Shirvington To Replace David Koch As Co-Host Of Sunrise

Ex-Athlete Matt Shirvington has been named as the new co-host of Seven’s breakfast show Sunrise alongside Natalie Barr.

He will be replacing the legendary David ‘Kochie’ Koch who stepped down from the breakfast show last month after 21 years at its helm.

The broadcaster has been a valued member of the 7NEWS and Sunrise team for the past three years and begins his new role next Monday. The move is unsurprising, with Shirvington previously named as a likely contender for Koch’s replacement.

Shirvington said: “I’m so excited but also humbled by the opportunity to co-host such an important show to so many Australians. It’s a privilege to follow on from Kochie. He leaves behind a legacy of honesty, humility and a whole lot of fun, and I can’t wait to continue adding to that.

“A big thank you to the Seven executive team, in particular James Warburton and Craig McPherson, for backing me to do this. Sunrise is a tight-knit team of talented and passionate people who work ridiculously hard – none more so than Sarah Stinson and Sean Power. I admire you all and won’t let you down.

“This is a huge life shift for me that will take some juggling at home, and something I couldn’t have done without the loving support of Jess and our kids,” he said.

“To my new on-air family, particularly Nat, thanks for making me feel so welcome right from the start. Brekky Central, my new home. I like the sound of that!”

Seven West Media managing director and chief executive officer, James Warburton, said: “I’m delighted to welcome Matt to his new role co-hosting Sunrise with Nat. Matt has become an invaluable member of the Seven team since he joined us three years ago. He is the consummate professional, all about the entire team – just like Kochie – and brilliant at his job.

“Of course, Matt has big shoes to fill but we have already seen viewers welcome him with open arms during his time on the show.”

Seven’s director of news and public affairs, Craig McPherson, said: “Matt is an elite performer in everything he does. Very few work as hard in preparing and being ready when the camera rolls.

“He cares about what he does, cares about those he works with, and above all, cares about giving his best to the audience. He’s the perfect fit alongside Nat and the Sunrise team.”

Seven’s director of morning television, Sarah Stinson, said: “The appointment of Matt represents an exciting new chapter for Sunrise.

“Dedicated, talented, warm and dependable, he is more than ready to permanently join Nat and the team each morning as Australians start their day.”

Sunrise co-host, Natalie Barr, said: “Shirvo is an iconic Aussie and an all-round great guy. I can’t think of anyone better to join us on the Sunrise couch.

“We’ve been working together for a couple of years now and I can tell you he’s interested in people, he really cares, he’s a hands-on dad and husband and he talks almost as much as I do, so we get along really well!”

Outgoing Sunrise co-host David Koch said: “Shirvo has been part of the Sunrise family and filling in for me for the last 18 months. He is the perfect fit to shift into my chair on a permanent basis.

“A good bloke with solid values, he will do a terrific job and I wish him great success.”

Shirvo will co-host his first edition of Sunrise with Nat Barr next Monday, 12 June.

Sunrise will celebrate Kochie’s contribution to the Australian television landscape over the past two decades, in his farewell show this Friday.