Made Hires Ex-Media.Monks Marie-Celine Merret

Marie-Celine Merret has joined MADE THIS to head up the Creative Technology capability, which includes all things Experiential, Immersive & storytelling.

Clemenger Group launched a specialist production company, MADE THIS, in response to the explosion of connected technology, making the business of content creation require smarter production of omnichannel content.

Merret has experience in the industry, having established Media.Monks in Australia and New Zealand with MADE THIS managing director Vinne Schifferstein.

Before that, Merret was in New York with Media.Monks, where she developed the immersive and emerging technology practice, leading to the production of award-winning work.

Merret’s previous work includes a three stories tall interactive immersive kinetic sculpture installation in Grand Central Terminal in NYC.

During her time at Fake Love, a New York Times Experiential Design Agency, Merret produced a real-time sun-powered art sculpture taking over Hollywood Boulevard and the first immersive music concert for young deaf adults for 7up.

“I’m extremely happy that MC is joining us at MADE THIS. She’s one of the most forward-thinking can-do people in the industry that truly combines artistry with innovation. She’s critical in our journey to help clients change the way their creative work is being made,” Schifferstein said.

“I’m super excited to join MADE THIS to deliver on their mission and shape the next chapter in bringing more innovation driven solutions to our clients in both the work itself but also the production tactics,” Merret said.