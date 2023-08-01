Local Advertising Can Bring Big Success For National Brands
Reaching customers in an increasingly fragmented media landscape is harder than ever with complex digital ad-buying systems, upcoming changes to privacy restrictions and sceptical audiences worried about the cost of living.
However, there exists a group of Australians that is not only engaged with news content but trusting of the brands which advertise alongside the content and are more receptive to it than any other segment.
That group are regional Australians who read their local news.
In a survey of more than 6,000, ACM discovered that readers of local news not only tend to be happier but are also more likely to engage with and buy from businesses that advertise within local and regional media.
The ACM Heartbeat of Australia study not only delves into how regional Australians view local media but also their outlooks and concerns for their own futures and that of the country.
“This study shows that without a regional independent voice, our communities have no trusted way of staying connected. Relevant news and information are vital for the sustainability of our regional towns,” said ACM managing director Tony Kendall.
Regional Australians understand that local news needs the support of brands. As a result, they will reward those brands with their business. In this context, advertising in local news has never presented as good an opportunity for national brands and never has it been more necessary.
Regional versus metro
It’s no secret that most of the stories people read in the national news these days are negative.
Last year, ACM’s initial Heartbeat study found that physical and mental health were major concerns for readers coming off the back of the pandemic. Now, the cost of living is top of mind for consumers.
“When the second annual survey was conducted we’d just been served 10 consecutive rate rises so, unsurprisingly, in addition to the cost of living there is also widespread concern about financial debts, energy costs and housing affordability,” said ACM research director Alex Mihalovich.
While these concerns remain for local news readers, they are exposed to a level of positivity that metro and national news readers aren’t.
Local news keeps communities connected in a way that the national press simply cannot. By keeping that community connected through local journalism that highlights the good going on in their area, the community is enriched socially, culturally and financially.
“Local news speaks directly to its audience. Whether it’s talking about local events, the newest cafe in town or the next big housing estate, our audience can instantly identify with what they are reading and this is where connections are built. A connection that local businesses and national brands should be leveraging” said Kendall.
That feeling of connection to the words they read in a paper, hear on the radio or even see online, is a powerful force for brands — but only if used correctly.
Localising the story
All good journalists know that the key to getting readers hooked is to make a story relatable and localising it to the audience. The same can be said for advertising.
“Regional Australians who typically consume more local news than their metro counterparts feel that advertising and information about local businesses is more relevant to them because our advertisers tailor their messages,” said Kendall.
“It’s also a pretty clear message to national brands that when they advertise in local news they should localise their message as much as possible to ensure relevance and, in turn, cut through.”
ACM readers trust the local news they read particularly highly (67 per cent, 16 percentage points higher than non-readers) — an important point to consider given that the company operates more than 100 news brands across the country.
The ACM Heartbeat of Australia study found that 78 per cent of local news readers felt as though reading local news gave them a greater sense of community connection. This connection also leads readers to have a more positive outlook on society and, therefore, they become a more active buying cohort.
“Whether travelling, renovating, buying furniture or home appliances, ACM readers have a higher propensity to act in the next 12 months” said Mihalovich.
While it might seem as though local brands have the biggest opportunity with advertising in local news, there is a huge opportunity for national and international brands to extract serious results, as well.
For example, regional Australians are more likely to travel domestically than metro — 63 per cent versus 51 per cent. For Australia-based tourism businesses, restaurants, hotels and everything else connected to that industry, there is a clear benefit to advertising in the local press, even if you might be on the other side of the country.
Similarly, regional Australians are more likely to buy furniture and home appliances than metro residents (33 per cent versus 26 per cent). Most significantly, regional Australians are more than twice as likely to renovate their home compared to metro residents (24 per cent compared to 10 per cent). These statistics make it clear that local news readers are important customers for some businesses.
In fact, two-thirds (66 per cent) of Australians recalled seeing a national brand advertising in their local newspapers, a level of recall that few other media can muster.
In a fragmented media market, advertising in regional media can bring fantastic results to brands and there are few better places to get started than with ACM.
ACM Heartbeat of Australia is a partnership between ACM and the University of Canberra.The study was conducted online by Chi2 research. The total sample of 6,316 was made up of 1,000 respondents from the Dynata panel (quoted for younger metro based respondents) and 5,316 ACM readers. Results weighted by age and gender to ABS data. In field 28 March – 6 May, 2023.
Please login with linkedin to commentAustralian Community Media
Latest News
B&T TV – Forbes Australia On The REAL Reason Aussies Don’t Like To Show Off Their Wealth
A treat on B&T TV today as Chris Taylor chats with Forbes' Ben Pellow. Alas, no duet of Let's Call The Whole Thing Off.
YouTube Adds Extra Shorts Creation Tools As It Ramps Up TikTok Fight
YouTube has added extra creator tools to its short-form video product, Shorts as it continues to fight back against TikTok. The changes include “Collab” — similar to TikTok’s Duet feature that lets users put their own video side-by-side with one from another user. A new Q&A sticker will let users ask questions to viewers, with […]
Meta Ends News Access In Canada In Spat Over Publisher Payments
Meta has started to end access to news publications on its platforms in Canada with the changes expected to roll out over the coming weeks as it continues to argue about a proposed law that would force the company to pay news publishers. Writing on X, Andy Stone, the company’s communications director said that Canada’s […]
Dove Ambassador Lizzo Is Accused Of Forcing Dancers To Eat Bananas From Sex Workers’ Vaginas In Bombshell Claim
Dove ambassador Lizzo soon to be ex-Dove ambassador as rather salacious allegations surface.
Nine Promotes Ex-Bauer CEO Matt Stanton To CFO As Maria Phillips Departs
Nine names new CFO who declares he'll be keeping a very close eye on sales staff ordering $300 bottles of pinot.
Musk Sues Anti-Hate Research Organisation Over “Scare Campaign” To Drive Off Advertisers
Being the world's richest person aside, B&T's quite certain there's a lot keeping Elon awake at night.
Qantas In Damage Control After Staff Online Chat Reveals Serious Misogyny At The Airline
Qantas needs to quickly add the Barbie movie to its inflight entertainment if these awful claims of misogyny are true.
Nine Adds Mandy Pattinson To Board
Nine announces new addition to its board and just as the order of new mid back faux leather boardroom chairs arrive.
Nunn Media Sandwiches Bakers Delight’s Media Away From PHD
The Atkins diet officially banned from Nunn Media's offices after agency lands high-carb retailer, Bakers Delight.
Madonna’s Daughter Lourdes Stuns In Racy Handbag Campaign For Aussie Designer Dion Lee
B&T giving this a NSFW warning. Particularly if you work in a monk's abbott, all-boys Catholic school or the government.
“These Are The Arguments Put Forward By ChatGPT!” Advertising Week APAC’s Fiery AI Debate
Ad Week attendees privy to a rather fiery AI session. Apparently it was far more subdued at programmatic next door.
Tuesday TV Ratings: England Vs China Makes The Top 20 With Expats Signing Up To Watch
England smacked China 6-1 in last night's Women's World Cup. China still winning in food home delivery, however.
Jaimes Leggett’s New Agency Today The Brave Launches Media Offering To Be Headed By Jacqui Capel
Today The Brave unveils dedicated media offering. Ironically, no one hang gliding into the office, however.
Apple Spoofs Digital Payments In Witty New Work Promoting Apple Pay
Apple certainly not letting the seriousness of becoming a $3 trillion company get in the way of amusing marketing.
Adidas Showcases Matildas Stars Mary Fowler & Caitlin Foord In Gigantic Sydney Activations
With Albo promising a public holiday if they win, we've all got extra incentive to get behind the Matildas.
The Works Appoints “Industry First” In-House Mindset Coach
The Works introduces a new mindset coach onto staff. Thus far none of the spoons in the office kitchen have bent.
FleishmanHillard Named As Pepsi Lipton’s New PR Agency
FleishmanHillard named Pepsi Lipton's PR agency of record. Staff still struggling with the taste challenge, however.
MAFS Star Slams The Logies For Showing Emasculating Clip About His Manhood At Ceremony, Despite Not Inviting Him
Former MAFS stars again hogging the headlines. Thankfully this time it's not for being arrested on drug charges.
Potential Australian TikTok Ban Rears Its Head Again
TikTok could soon join Roquefort cheese, ivory tusks and Al-Qaeda on the federal government's banned list.
Advertising Week: Susan Coghill’s Winning Formula For Celebrity Endorsements
When B&T sees Susan Coghill's name on any conference agenda, we're first ones there. That and the networking drinks.
Advertising Week: Three Reel-Life Tips From Jimmy Rees & Maria Thattil
B&T reporting live from Ad Week at Luna Park. Well, if truth be told, this was filed from the nearby Kirribilli Hotel.
Former Wiggle Emma Watkins Stars For Nintendo Switch
Former Wiggle Emma Watkins stars for Nintendo Switch. Still can't get that fucking potato song out of her head.
Audio Agency Eardrum Taps Into Community Spirit For New CBAA Campaign
Audio specialist agency Eardrum has created a national radio campaign encouraging listeners to download the Community Radio Plus app. The campaign’s central character is heard surprising individual listeners while they’re out and about, helping them download the app there and then. “The campaign theme was born out of the one-to-one connection listeners have with their […]
Macca’s Drops Two New Sauces And One’s…TRUFFLE!
To celebrate the Women’s World Cup, Macca’s has returned with two new limited-edition sauces including…Truffle-Flavoured Mayo! The ‘Sauces Around the World’ range includes sauces inspired by participating countries in the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup. The latest editions are Spicy Buffalo Sauce and Truffle Flavoured Mayo. The Spicy Buffalo Sauce boasts vinegar and buttery flavours, […]
Connecting Plots Wins An Eggselent Account
Toilet paper aside, one product B&T assumed didn't really require a heap of marketing would've been the humble egg.
Magnite Promotes Yael Milbank To MD Of ANZ
Independent sell-side advertising company Magnite has announced that Yael Milbank has been appointed to the newly created role of managing director, Australia and New Zealand. Milbank brings over 20 years of experience across both markets to the role, including at TVNZ and TradeMe, where he led sales teams and owned senior internal and external relationships, […]
HERO Nabs Rumble’s Sarah Deery As New Head Of Client Service For The Brisbane Office
Brisbane independent creative agency HERO has announced the appointment of Sarah Deery to the newly created role of head of client service. Most recently group account director at Rumble, Deery brings over two decades of Brisbane client experience to HERO, including eight years at Engine Group and prior to that independent creative hot shop Junior. […]
The Art Of Immersion
In this guest post, Celia Wallace (lead image), partner at creative agency Today The Brave, talks the value of agencies and their people seriously immersing themselves in a client’s business… Earlier this month, the Today the Brave team spent time in Broome, WA with our clients True North, the team behind one of Australia’s leading […]
SMI Data: Aussie Ad Spends Up 2.2% For The Financial Year; Outdoor Proves Star Performer
Latest SMI data provides rosier picture than many feared since Dr Phil lost control of his inflation genie.
Cartology Puts Retail Media’s First-Party Data Into Agency Proposition
Cartology has today announced its new brand positioning and agency proposition, committing to bring brands, agencies and partners closest to customers, powered by its unique data. Agencies can now buy data rich media solutions through the Shopper screen network paired with off-network digital video (You Tube) and display, enabling holistic planning, all powered by first […]
LG Smart TVs To Now Come With Very Own Sports Channel
LG Electronics’ (LG) exclusive, free streaming service, LG Channels, is set to offer LG Smart TV owners in Europe, LATAM and Australia a plethora of sports content to satisfy their appetite for action, regardless of their favourite competition or team. Recently launched on LG Channels, FIFA+ is home to football fandom around the globe, whereby […]
Free TV: Broadcasters Have “Shot The Lights Out” Delivering Local Content Quotas
Free TV said it welcomed the ACMA’s release of 2022 Australian content quota compliance data, which highlights the huge and ongoing commitment of commercial television broadcasters to delivering great Australian content. Free TV CEO, Bridget Fair (lead image) said: “This year, commercial television has again shot the lights out in delivering Australian content to Australian […]
Yahoo Academy Class Of 2023 Winners Announced
An idea to use dad jokes to galvanise industry support for MOOD Tea won the much-anticipated pitch off, to bring the record breaking 2023 instalment of industry talent building program Yahoo Academy to a close. The day-long program held at Luna Park in Sydney saw 40 of the top emerging industry talent from Australia and […]
Creative Agency Trout Creative Thinking Names Sarah Naumoski As Group Brand Partner
Trout Creative Thinking has announced that Sarah Naumoski has joined the agency as Group Brand Partner.
Aussie Retail Media Platform Zitcha Enters North American Market
Independent retail media platform Zitcha has made its first entry into the fast growing North American market after being selected to launch a full digital retail media network for a leading hardware and agricultural specialist chain. Australian founded and owned, Zitcha has been engaged by Peavey Mart to manage its digital retail media ecosystem, including […]
Research & Insights Agency TRA Unveils Brand Refresh
Research and insights agency TRA has announced a brand refresh, centred around the proposition ‘The Art of Knowing People.’ The new look and feel, created by renowned brand and design agency, Seachange, reflects the evolution of TRA and includes a refreshed colour palette, font, logo, tagline and a suite of new photographs and videos by esteemed photographer, Toaki Okano.