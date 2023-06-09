Linktree Slashes 27% Of Global Headcount, Australia & New Zealand Hit Hardest

Link-in-bio company Linktree has announced that it is slashing more than a quarter of its global headcount, with the Australian and Kiwi teams that were foundational to the business’ growth being hit hardest.

Alex Zaccaria, co-founder of the Melbourne-based business, told staff in an email that roles in the product, engineering, marketing and design teams across Australia and New Zealand would be cut in order to facilitate further growth in the US.

“The United States is now our largest market with our largest opportunity, and the vast majority of our signups come from this region, meaning it is essential we are able to further expand the team based there. Linktree’s value, impact and rising brand awareness is taking shape in the US, recently welcoming both the White House and the Denver Nuggets to the platform through organic channels,” he wrote.

“We have built this momentum to date with very few Linkies based in the US. We need to focus on our growth in the US and hire people with deep experience building products for this specific audience.”

Popular with influencers, Linktree allows social media users to link off to a landing page with links directing users to other sites or platforms. It’s a simple concept but one that has seen a number of businesses rise and fall within the space. Linktree, meanwhile, has been relatively successful, announcing a new CMO in March, a brand campaign late last year and attracting more than 20 million monetised clicks last year.

However, there has been a level of uncertainty around Linktree’s future viability after Instagram announced that it would allow users to add up to five links to other sites in their bios.

When reached for comment by B&T, Linktree had no further update or comment on the redundancies. However, as with all redundancies in Australia, each member of staff will have to go through a consultation period.

“As a business born and bred in Australia, it is difficult for us to have to make these changes. We are so grateful for our Linkies based here at home and around the world that have helped us build this together – those connections and relationships are what makes this such a hard decision,” added Zaccaria.

“Whilst we will be a leaner local team, I want those of you remaining to know how important you are to our next stage of growth – I guarantee you we will not lose our roots as we expand our US presence. Nicky, Anth and I will remain based in Melbourne (our home), and plan to spend more time in the States.”

However, in announcing the redundancies, Zaccaria also revealed that Linktree would acquire “one of the newest, most visually stunning and powerful link platforms, Bento.”

That did not stop Zaccaria from telling the remaining employees at Linktree to “Stay true to our values,” “Go above and beyond for those departing,” “Provide as much support as we can for our remaining team” and to “Always be transparent and open.”

In the spirit of transparency, Zaccaria said that the company will offer outplacement support and consultation services to outgoing staff as well as “generous” financial support “beyond legal requirements. Staff will also be gifted their laptops.