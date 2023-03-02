Linktree Names Monica Austin As CMO
Linktree has added three executives to its global leadership roster: Monica Austin as chief marketing officer; Farnaz Azmoodeh as chief technology officer, and Sam Rogoway as chief product officer.
Austin joins Linktree from Calm, the mindfulness app, where she was recently global head of marketing and communications.
Prior to Calm, Monica spent four years at Netflix where she drove the development and execution of creative marketing campaigns for titles including The Crown, Stranger Things and Orange is the New Black.
Before Netflix, she led strategic entertainment partnerships at Meta, supporting Instagram, Oculus and Messenger’s new product launches.
Azmoodeh joins Linktree from Snap Inc., where she was recently VP of Engineering. She brings over two decades of experience in leadership positions at some of the world’s biggest, and most impactful technology companies, including Google working across the search giant’s advertising teams.
Rogoway -comes from Headspace, where he was most recently chief product officer, bringing with him 15 years of experience across content and technology.
This announcement comes as Linktree announced that it has surpassed over 33 million global users.
