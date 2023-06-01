Leo’s CEO Emma Montgomery Departs To Take Up Role As DDB Chicago’s New Boss

Leo Burnett chief executive officer Emma Montgomery (lead image) has announced she is leaving the role to take up the position as CEO of DDB Chicago.

Commenting on her departure, Michael Rebelo, CEO, Publicis Groupe ANZ, said: “We have been fortunate to have Emma lead Leo Burnett in Australia, working closely with the leadership team to ensure the agency’s continued growth and success.

“Over the past couple of years, Leos has welcomed a number of new clients while also being recognised with award-winning campaigns.

“Emma leaves behind a strengthened leadership line-up with Andy Ferguson as National ECD and Catherine King as Chief Strategy Officer. Meanwhile, Melbourne GM Kate Silver and Sydney GM James Walker-Smith continue to play a key role in the agency’s long-term success, both having been with us for almost eight years.

“I know Emma is very excited to move back to the US, and on behalf of Publicis Groupe we wish her all the best in her new role,” Rebelo said.

Montgomery added: “It’s been an honour to have been part of this talented Leo Burnett team, and to work with some of Australia’s best clients, bringing our human-centred creativity to their toughest business challenges. I am incredibly proud of what we have achieved together and look forward to seeing the team’s continued success into the future.”