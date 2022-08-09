“Learnt Nothing!” Today’s Alison Langdon Lambasts The Liberal Party

Today‘s Alison Langdon let loose on newly appointed deputy NSW Liberal leader Matt Kean.

Usually, Karl Stefanovic makes headlines for his hot takes on everything from politics to partying. But Langdon stole the show this morning when she called out Kean and the entire Liberal Party.

Stefanovic and Langdon were grilling Kean about the recent drama in the party and the leadership shakeups.

Kean directed the conversation to discuss how he felt Premier Dominic Perrotett was doing an “outstanding job.”

However, Langdon disagreed and suggested people in NSW were still recovering from the loss of Premier Gladys Berejiklian.

News.com.au reported that Keen immediately tried to divert back to conversations about the budget, but Langdon responded and said: “Matt, we understand. Look, it was a pretty good budget.

“But it’s not anything people are talking about, however much you try right now. You have multiple ministers who are gone. One over corruption, voters, are still upset over Gladys, and you keep replacing men with men. Have you learnt nothing from the federal election?”

Kean replied and said: “Absolutely not. We have got a talented party room. Talented people that are contributing, supporting their communities, and delivering for the state. That’s going to continue to happen.

“We’ve focused on a number of things to support women, like returning to the workforce by rolling out affordable, accessible child care so women can choose whether to return to work or stay at home.”

Stefanovic jumped in and tried to clarify Langdon’s comments and said it was,“more about the perception of your party replacing men with men rather than promoting women from within, which is what happened.”

It was quite the fiery exchange, especially considering this was happening before 10 am.